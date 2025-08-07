Catalyst Power Acquires 4.5 MW Cogeneration Portfolio, Expands Northeast CHP Footprint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cogeneration-also known as combined heat and power (CHP)-produces electricity and heat from a single fuel source. By capturing and reusing waste heat, CHP systems can achieve efficiencies of up to 90%, helping reduce energy costs and emissions for buildings with significant heating or cooling demands.

"CHP is a practical, proven solution for businesses facing rising energy costs and aging infrastructure," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. "This acquisition allows us to deliver efficient, resilient onsite energy to more customers across the region."

Catalyst Power is an independent energy solutions provider that integrates retail electricity with commercial energy solutions, helping businesses reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Their turnkey CHP systems deliver efficient, resilient onsite energy tailored to each customer's needs.

Businesses and building owners interested in partnering with Catalyst Power on cogeneration or any of their suite of energy services can contact:



1-888-789-7250

[email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC: Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail energy with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of solutions includes customized Connected Microgrid solutions, solar, energy storage, CHP, and more. Catalyst Power specializes in serving middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is backed by investments from DRW Holdings and BP Energy Partners. More info: .

About DRW Energy Trading LLC: DRW is a global trading firm with decades of experience across diverse markets and asset classes, including commodities, real estate, venture capital, and crypto assets. DRW Energy Trading LLC, the firm's energy commodities marketing, logistics, and trading division, focuses on North American Power, Gas, and Emissions markets. The group leverages a talented team of meteorologists, engineers, data scientists, traders, and financial experts to address complex energy market challenges. Active in all major US Power and Gas markets, it manages a portfolio of assets that ensure critical supply and takeaway options in capacity-constrained regions. DRW provides supply and liquidity through both physical and financial markets. Learn more at drw .

About BP Energy Partners: BP Energy Partners (BPEP) is a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in lower-middle market investments in North American companies that provide industrial products and value-added services to owners of critical infrastructure, utilities, and energy-intensive operations. Founded in 2012 as an independent firm, BPEP has aimed to accelerate the growth of medium-sized businesses across the broader energy, power, electrification, and industrial sectors. Our core investment themes include value-add infrastructure, the natural gas value chain, electrification, and environmental management. To learn more, visit

SOURCE Catalyst Power