Stibo Systems Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations In Key AI Sectors

AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems , a global master data management (MDM) solutions provider, has deepened its strategic collaboration with Microsoft, earning Solutions Partner designations for AI in retail, manufacturing, and financial services. The company also secured Microsoft's AI Cloud Partner status and Certified Software recognition for its MDM platform - a signal of compliance with Microsoft's highest performance, security, and interoperability standards.

"These recognitions validate that our platform is truly AI-ready, building on the transformative investments in innovation we have made over the past year," said Adrian Carr, CEO at Stibo Systems. "Together with Microsoft, we are freeing enterprises from data silos and unlocking the next wave of AI-driven growth, from smart inventory management for manufacturers to hyper-personalized shopping experiences."

The designations build on Stibo Systems' successful migration of more than 500 enterprise customers to Microsoft Azure, underlining a joint commitment to powering secure, scalable AI adoption.

"Stibo Systems continues to demonstrate leadership in delivering trusted, AI-ready solutions that help enterprises unlock the full value of their data," said Clare Barclay, President, Enterprise & Industry, EMEA at Microsoft. "Their achievement as a Solutions Partner in our AI Cloud Partner Program, combined with Certified Software status, reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to helping customers scale innovation securely and sustainably on Microsoft Azure."

Microsoft Partnership Renewal

Stibo Systems renewed its Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) partnership with Microsoft in June 2025, cementing what Carr has called "a big-sister relationship " that de-risks cloud transformation for customers.

"Our renewed Microsoft commitment marks a pivotal moment in our partnership journey," Carr said. "This deep collaboration represents our largest investment in SaaS to date, fueled by growing customer momentum and the need to scale with confidence. Much more than an infrastructure renewal, this partnership accelerates our ability to migrate customers quickly while supporting our long-term innovation and sustainability goals."

The Microsoft partnership brings the following value to Stibo Systems customers:



Readiness for retail transformation: In the AI era , retail is undergoing a fundamental shift. Stibo Systems' solutions, built on trustworthy data and powerful AI, can help enable that transformation for customers.

Solving pain points: From fractured data to siloed operations, retailers face complex challenges. Delivering clarity, agility and intelligence at scale empowers teams to make better problem-solving decisions at a faster rate.

Trustworthy data as a foundation: Stibo Systems' solution ensures that data is not only secure and compliant but truly trusted, because trustworthy data is the bedrock of meaningful AI. Unlocking AI for business value : AI fed by trusted data can forecast demand, personalize the customer journey, and streamline supply chains.

AI Solutions Partner Designations

This is the first time Stibo Systems has earned Solutions Partner designations for vertical AI domains - retail, manufacturing, and financial services - as part of Microsoft's AI Cloud Partner Program. These designations recognize partners who deliver customer success using Microsoft's AI and cloud technologies.

Certified Software Designation

The Certified Software designation means Stibo Systems' solution meets Microsoft's rigorous standards for security, performance and interoperability, and is spotlighted in the Azure Marketplace for rapid global discovery.

With Microsoft's Certified Software designation, customers gain confidence that Stibo Systems' solution meets the highest standards for security, performance, and interoperability, accelerating decision-making and reducing risk. The recognition also boosts global accessibility and co-selling opportunities, enabling faster innovation and scalable growth through deeper alignment with Microsoft's AI and cloud ecosystem.

"Certified solutions are featured in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, providing exposure to a global audience and supporting international expansion," said Michael Blough, Chief Sales Officer at Stibo Systems. "It's a vote of confidence and credibility that helps accelerate decision-making for prospective customers."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at .

