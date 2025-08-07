Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Showcased In NNW Editorial On AI-Driven Hospitality Revolution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , an AI-powered hospitality innovator, announced its inclusion in a NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) editorial titled“AI, Robotics Are Reshaping the Future of Hospitality.” The piece highlights how automation is cutting hotel operational costs by up to 40% while boosting guest satisfaction. NGTF is spotlighted for its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and upcoming acquisition of a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California, which will serve as its first automated hotel featuring guest-facing robots developed by subsidiary Skytech Automated Solutions. In partnership with Bear Robotics, Nightfood plans to implement these technologies across a projected $80 million hotel portfolio.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

