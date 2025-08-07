Healthy Spaces Podcast: Electrification Of Transport

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity – small cars, SUVs, even pickup trucks. But what about electric long-haul tractor trailers? How can we extend the benefits of electrification to larger vehicles?

Reducing carbon emissions on the road

It's true that, owing to the size of the batteries required, electrification of heavy-hauling trucks is a difficult task. However, disruptive innovators have capitalized on this gap in the sector. Thanks to groundbreaking electrification solutions, one customer was able to drive 265,000 kilometers over two years without ever re-charging their trailer battery.

In this episode, we speak to Abdullah Jaber, CEO and Managing Director at Trailer Dynamics, and Roland Duquesne, Director of Key Accounts for the EMEA Region at Thermo King.

We'll discuss game-changing trailer technology, and how the electrification of long-haul transportation not only reduces carbon emissions, but also helps truckers get to their destinations faster.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva , Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew , Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Abdullah Jaber , CEO and Managing Director, Trailer Dynamics

Roland Duquesne , Key Account Director, Thermo King EMEA, Trane Technologies

Davide Previsdomini , Product Manager, Truck, Thermo King EMEA, Trane Technologies

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We'll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

