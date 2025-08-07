DP World Supports Expansion Of Electric Bus Network In Remote Northern Chile
In late July, the buses arrived aboard the car carrier Morning Prosperity, operated by Eukor. Working in close collaboration with Ian Taylor, a subsidiary of Empresas Taylor, DP World expertly executed the high-volume maneuver, adhering to rigorous safety standards and tight operational timelines.
Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “Our San Antonio terminal continues to be at the forefront of enabling Chile's sustainable transport transformation. With our expert team and advanced facilities, we are committed to supporting the country's vision for cleaner and safer urban mobility solutions, particularly in regions that previously lacked access to electric transportation.”
This recent operation is part of DP World's ongoing role in reinforcing Chile's commitment to greener public transportation. In May 2025, the San Antonio terminal facilitated the arrival of 300 electric buses , the first in a historic 1,800-vehicle shipment aimed at transforming Santiago's public transport fleet. DP World's facilities now handle over 90% of all vehicle imports into Chile, including large-scale shipments of electric buses intended for Santiago, supporting the country's environmental and mobility goals.
The newly arrived fleet – equipped with advanced safety and passenger comfort technologies including blind-spot sensors, security cameras, air conditioning, USB chargers, and Wi-Fi – will substantially enhance public transport in Copiapó. By providing cleaner, safer, and more efficient urban mobility, DP World continues to play a pivotal role in Chile's national strategy for sustainability and infrastructure modernization.
With additional shipments expected in the coming months, DP World's San Antonio terminal is fully prepared to support the continued rollout of clean transport infrastructure throughout Chile and the wider Latin American region.
- END -
