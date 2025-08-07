AUGA Group, AB Has Published Green Bond Report
2025-08-07
AUGA group, AB has published Green Bond Report
In December 2019, AUGA group, RAB issued and successfully distributed its first tranche of green bonds. The Company has an obligation to publish a separate annual report regarding the use of funds. This Green Bond Report (see attachment) provides an overview on the allocation of funds raised as of December 31, 2024.
Contacts:
Chief Financial Officer of company under restructuring AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340
Attachment
-
Green bond report 2024 AV
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment