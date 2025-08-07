Disrupting The 4.8M Home Deficit: Alice Chen Clears The Path For Smarter Homebuilding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Real estate is increasingly a bigger problem," Chen explains, "but with the right thinking, we can unlock its true potential."

Disrupting Real Estate Norms

America's housing crisis is no longer just about supply. It's a complex system-wide issue, driven by decades of underbuilding and inefficiencies exacerbated after the 2010 financial crisis. Even the country's leading home builders, like D.R. Horton and Lennar, are unable to meet demand. Together, the top 50 U.S. home builders would still need over 10 years to bridge this gap, even at maximum capacity.

"There's a 4.8 million deficit in single-family homes," Chen reveals during the conversation. "To put that into perspective, America's top home builder constructs about 90,000 homes annually. At this rate, it'll take decades to meet demand."

Fueled by changing demographics, increasing costs, and affordability issues, this shortage continues to impact millions of Americans. Younger families struggle to enter the housing market, while communities face reduced tax revenue and fewer opportunities for economic growth. "The ripple effects of this housing gap touch every part of our economy," Alice explains.

A Scalable Path Forward

Rather than following traditional real estate approaches, Alice has charted a new course through land entitlement and horizontal development. These early stages of land preparation involve securing building permits and creating infrastructure like roads and utilities, steps that are typically a bottleneck in the housing supply chain.

"My background in corporate law and relentless curiosity led me to discover land development as a unique lever for change," Chen shares. "It's paperwork-heavy, but it's an opportunity to transform raw land into buildable lots efficiently, cutting through bureaucratic delays."

Pender Hastings Capital created a fund exclusively focused on this scalable land development strategy. By partnering with best-in-class land developers and national homebuilders, they ensure lots are ready faster, ultimately helping the market meet demand. "When you combine the innovation of forward purchase contracts with our private equity expertise, you unlock a real estate strategy that others haven't touched," Chen explains. "We're not just chasing profits; we're solving a systemic issue. That's the kind of disruption real estate needs."

About Alice Chen

Alice Chen is reshaping how America solves its housing crisis-not through policy, but through private equity innovation. As Partner and U.S. Lead at Pender Hastings Capital, she's helping unlock land at scale by bypassing bureaucratic bottlenecks and partnering directly with developers to accelerate lot delivery and home construction across North America.

With a background spanning corporate M&A law, fintech insurance, consumer goods, and even international wine trade, Alice brings a multidisciplinary edge to real estate and capital strategy. She has founded, scaled, and exited multiple companies over the past 15 years, earning recognition as a BIV Top 40 Under 40 and being featured in outlets like Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Canadian Business, and Success Magazine.

Today, she's also the founder of LegacyLift Systems, which builds AI-powered automation workflows for private equity and real estate funds. A bold investor and systems thinker, Alice is driven by one belief: disruption doesn't wait for permission-it targets what others ignore.

