Lone Star PACE Named Administrator Of Grimes County's Inaugural C-PACE Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program opens door to sustainable development and economic investment for Texas property owners

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leader in administering Texas' Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, is proud to announce its selection as administrator for Grimes County's first-ever C-PACE program.

Grimes County Commissioners Court approved the creation of a C-PACE program and named Lone Star PACE administrator during its Aug. 6 meeting, signaling a commitment to sustainability, innovation and economic growth.

The program allows commercial property owners to access long-term, fixed-rate financing for sustainability improvements - such as energy-saving HVAC systems, building envelope upgrades, solar panels, water conservation measures and more - all without the help of taxpayer dollars.

Lee McCormick, President of Lone Star PACE, said:“We are thrilled to help Grimes County launch its inaugural C-PACE program. Developers and property owners in the county now have access to an innovative financing tool that reduces utility costs, improves building performance and brings projects to life that may not have been feasible with traditional financing alone.”

C-PACE can cover up to 35% of a new construction project's capital stack or 100% of an existing building upgrade. Property owners can apply C-PACE before, during or after construction, offering unparalleled flexibility in today's challenging credit environment.

Mariana Almanza-Cook, Executive Director of the Navasota-Grimes County Chamber, said:“We're excited to join the growing number of communities that are partnering with Lone Star PACE to offer the C-PACE program as a viable resource for engaging new projects and aiding in the redevelopment of existing properties within Grimes County, Texas. We are also greatly appreciative to our County Judge and our County Commissioners for their support of this economic development initiative.”

The addition of Grimes County expands Lone Star PACE's administrative footprint to 27 cities and counties across Texas. Its partnerships with local governments, property owners and capital providers have helped facilitate nearly $350 million in C-PACE assessments tied to projects worth a combined $1.5 billion statewide.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. We help local governments, economic development corporations, and other stakeholders promote economic growth and sustainability by facilitating C-PACE financing for qualifying projects. Our mission is to deliver energy and resource efficiency, increased property values, and long-term savings to commercial real estate owners and developers. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Lone Star PACE

...