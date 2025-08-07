Entrepreneur And Innovation Leader Named Executive Director Of NSU's Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center Of Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Burtov, with more than two decades of experience in the startup ecosystem, will lead the Levan Center of Innovation's mission to serve as the epicenter of entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, and research in South Florida. He will report to NSU's President, Dr. Harry K. Moon, and will serve as a member of NSU's President's Council fostering strategic collaborations and alignment with deans, vice presidents, and academic, healthcare, and research activities across the university.

"Mike Burtov brings an exceptional combination of entrepreneurial success and innovation leadership that perfectly aligns with our vision for the Levan Center of Innovation," said Dr. Harry K. Moon, NSU's president and chief executive officer. "His record of founding and scaling venture-backed companies, coupled with his deep commitment to enhancing innovation-driven economic development, makes him the ideal leader to guide our Center into its next phase of growth and impact."

As chief innovation officer and executive director, Burtov will report to NSU's president and serve as a member of NSU's President's Council fostering strategic collaborations and alignment with deans, vice presidents, and academic, healthcare, and research activities across the university. He will also oversee the Levan Center of Innovation's $3-million operating budget, its 54,000-square-feet of state-of-the-art facilities, and its comprehensive programs supporting entrepreneurs from ideation through successful exit or global expansion.

"Broward County welcomes the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation at Nova Southeastern University's new Executive Director," said Monica Cepero, Broward County Administrator. "Mr. Burtov's resume and experience speak volumes about the bright future of the Center and our ongoing partnership which will support excellence in innovation in the region for years to come."

"The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation represents an extraordinary opportunity to build upon South Florida's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem," Burtov said. "I'm excited to work with NSU's leadership, faculty, and the broader venture capital and South Florida business communities to elevate the Levan Center of Innovation as the premier destination for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators."

Burtov brings extensive entrepreneurial credentials to his new role. He is the founder of Burtov, an innovation consultancy that has worked with more than 1,000 startups and is co-founder of the nonprofit Connecting Giants and Unicorns (CGU), dedicated to strengthening South Florida's innovation ecosystem. As founder and CEO of GeoOrbital, he invented and commercialized the GeoOrbital Wheel, which was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine as a Best Invention of 2019. Under his leadership, GeoOrbital became the first company to raise more than $1 million in rewards-based and equity crowdfunding campaigns.

His entrepreneurial portfolio also includes founding Cangrade, an AI-driven hiring platform that predicts employee success while reducing recruitment bias, as well as serving as a Venture Mentor at Harvard Innovation Labs. Burtov previously served as vice chair of the Board of Directors for the MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge and as an Entrepreneurship Fellow at Florida International University's StartupFIU program.

"Mike's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Levan Center of Innovation as we approach our fifth year of operation," said Alan B. Levan, the Levan Center of Innovation's founder and chair of the center's Board of Governors. "His experience building sustainable innovation ecosystems and his proven ability to generate revenue through multiple channels-from venture capital and sponsorships to earned income and philanthropy-positions him perfectly to lead the center's next chapter."

Burtov is the author of "The Evergreen Startup," a leading guide to early-stage fundraising, and holds multiple patents for his innovations. He has been featured on ABC's "Shark Tank, the Discovery Channel, and CNN's "Great Big Story," and is a recognized speaker and thought leader in entrepreneurship and innovation." His numerous accolades include an Edison Award for Innovation Excellence, recognition as a Top Inventor by Business Journals, and the Brandeis University Alumni Entrepreneurship Award.

Burtov holds a master of science degree in international economics from Southern New Hampshire University, where he was a Paul D. Coverdell Fellow, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Brandeis University.

The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, established in 2021 through a public-private partnership between NSU and Broward County, has become a leading force in South Florida's entrepreneurial landscape. The Levan Center of Innovation was recognized in 2022 as an Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center by the Global Consortium for Entrepreneurship Centers and supports about 75 startups through its core programs of Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, and Post-Accelerate.

On the fifth floor of NSU's Alvin Sherman Library, the Levan Center of Innovation features advanced amenities, including a cybersecurity range, media production studio, technology makerspace, and 3D studio. The Levan Center of Innovation serves entrepreneurs across key South Florida industries, including technology, life sciences, manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, marine industries, and global logistics.

About Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center of Innovation):

The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center of Innovation) is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County. Located in a state-of-the-art 54,000 sq. ft. facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Levan Center of Innovation focuses on three core themes: innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, guided by the four pillars of the Founder's Journey: Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, and Post-Accelerate. Serving both the NSU and South Florida communities, the Levan Center of Innovation drives breakthrough ideation, development of new technologies, workforce training, company formation, job creation, and the growth of early-stage startups. Through customized programs, events, and wraparound services, it acts as an economic and educational engine, linking South Florida with local, regional, national, and global opportunities. The Levan Center of Innovation is committed to building an innovation hub that powers the South Florida ecosystem. For more information, please visit nova/innovation .

About Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $5 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. NSU educates more than 22,000 enrolled students from more than 115 countries and all 50 U.S. states. It is 1 of 4 universities in the U.S. with both M.D. and D.O. colleges and is the largest educator of physicians in Florida. Research at NSU addresses such critical areas as cancer, marine sciences, and brain health. Visit for more information.

