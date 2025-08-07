Conexiom Appoints Darren Bonnstetter As CEO To Lead Next Chapter Of AI Innovation For Manufacturers And Distributors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bonnstetter brings more than two decades of experience helping companies harness advanced technology to drive business transformation. Most recently, he led a climate-tech spinout from Google X, where he turned breakthrough science into a venture-backed company focused on industrial-scale automation and AI. His appointment signals a new era of AI acceleration and customer-centric innovation at Conexiom.

"I'm excited to join Conexiom at this pivotal time," said Bonnstetter. "Distributors and manufacturers are the backbone of global commerce. Our goal is to help them operate with more speed, precision, and agility through AI-powered automation."

Under McNeill's leadership, Conexiom launched key AI capabilities that have redefined customer experience and operational excellence in B2B commerce:



Complete AI Automation – An AI-native platform that digitizes sales orders in any format, including unstructured formats like handwritten notes, without the need for maps or templates.

AI Performance Optimization – A self-learning system that diagnoses the root causes of customer satisfaction and margin leakage, then generates targeted action plans to resolve them.

McNeill expressed confidence in his successor:

"It has been a privilege to lead Conexiom through this transformation. Darren is the right leader for what comes next. His depth in AI and enterprise execution is exactly what our customers and partners need."

About Conexiom

Conexiom empowers manufacturers and distributors to process more ideal orders that are accurate, on time, in full, and profitable. The platform transforms emailed and unstructured sales orders into digital, touchless transactions with unmatched speed and accuracy. AI-driven performance agents continually improve outcomes by converting root-cause insights into automated action.

Today, 16 of the top 20 distributors and hundreds of global manufacturers rely on Conexiom and its network of more than 100,000 industrial buyers and suppliers to drive profitable growth, reduce delivery errors, and free up valuable workforce capacity. Conexiom is backed by leading growth investors including Luminate Capital Partners, Warburg Pincus, and ICONIQ Capital.

Cut order errors by 50 percent, reduce late shipments by 30 percent, and double your team's time spent growing revenue by resolving issues before orders are even accepted. Learn more at .

