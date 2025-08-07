Loka Joins AWS Generative AI Innovation Center To Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loka, a leading software consultancy and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced it has joined the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC) Partner Innovation Alliance. Loka is one of 19 partners in the Alliance.

Launched in 2023, the AWS GenAIIC pairs customers with AWS strategists, data scientists, ML engineers, and AWS Partner Network (APN) members like Loka to accelerate adoption of GenAI. Together, they identify high-value use cases and deliver solutions using services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and AWS Trainium. The GenAIIC Partner Innovation Alliance is a carefully selected global network of systems integrators and consulting firms. These partners apply the Center's proven methodologies and assets to help customers rapidly scale from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide implementation.

Backed by an additional $100 million AWS investment in 2025, the AWS GenAIIC has already supported innovation at global brands including Formula 1, Adobe, Nasdaq, S&P Global, RyanAir, and the NFL.

Loka brings deep expertise across regulated and fast-moving sectors such as healthcare and life sciences, financial services, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media. Its cross-functional teams guide customers through every phase of GenAI adoption-from business case development and model evaluation to solution design, data readiness, and AWS supported assessments. Loka is known for turning high-potential opportunities into measurable results, fast.

For example, Loka used the Amazon Nova Pro multimodal AI model on AWS to build a powerful tool that automatically identifies and classifies millions of visual events in video footage for a major enterprise that was overwhelmed by a massive volume of video streams it received each day.

“At Loka, we've seen just how noisy and overwhelming the GenAI space can feel, especially for enterprises with high stakes,” said Daniel Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Loka.“The AWS Generative AI Innovation Center helps us meet customers early and guide them with clarity and speed from idea to impact. That's where real transformation happens.”

Loka's invitation to the GenAIIC Partner Innovation Alliance follows its recognition as the 2024 AWS Innovation Partner of the Year , reflecting a strong track record of helping customers modernize infrastructure, accelerate time to value, and lead the way with GenAI on AWS.

With this expanded collaboration, Loka is uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate complexity, de-risk decisions, and deploy secure, scalable GenAI solutions that unlock competitive advantage.

About Loka

Loka is a leading Silicon Valley consultancy built for companies that want more than code-they want clarity. Known for its strategic depth, technical execution, and GenAI leadership, Loka helps startups to Fortune 50s unlock new revenue streams, streamline operations, and move from experimentation to production with speed and certainty. Over 20 years, Loka has quietly become the competitive advantage behind some of the world's most ambitious digital transformations. Loka.com/aws .

