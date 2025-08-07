Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amazon Web Services To Provide US Government Agencies With Up To $1 Billion In Discounts For Cloud Shift

Amazon Web Services To Provide US Government Agencies With Up To $1 Billion In Discounts For Cloud Shift


2025-08-07 10:11:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) cloud services unit, Amazon Web Services, has entered into an agreement with the General Services Administration to offer up to $1 billion in discounts to federal agencies for digital transformation and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

Detailing the terms of the agreement, the GSA said the AWS deal is set to run through 2028. Amazon's shares were trading 0.54% lower in Thursday's pre-market trading session. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the company was in the 'extremely bullish' territory.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN07082025007385015968ID1109899108

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search