Amazon Web Services To Provide US Government Agencies With Up To $1 Billion In Discounts For Cloud Shift
Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) cloud services unit, Amazon Web Services, has entered into an agreement with the General Services Administration to offer up to $1 billion in discounts to federal agencies for digital transformation and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.
Detailing the terms of the agreement, the GSA said the AWS deal is set to run through 2028. Amazon's shares were trading 0.54% lower in Thursday's pre-market trading session. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the company was in the 'extremely bullish' territory.
Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment