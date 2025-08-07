True Tickets Accelerates U.S. Momentum With New Venue Partnerships And Patronsafe Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service redefining audience relationships for arts and cultural institutions, is building strong summer momentum across the United States with major new venue partnerships and the groundbreaking launch of PatronSafeTM Ticket Resale.

From Denver to Chicago down to West Palm Beach, arts organizations are embracing True Tickets' seamless, data-rich delivery tools to enhance the patron experience-streamlining entry, uncovering shadow audiences, and driving material revenue growth.

This summer's milestones include new partnerships with:



Opera Colorado – embracing secure, dynamic QR code delivery and shadow audience insights at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Harris Theater for Music and Dance – leading innovation in downtown Chicago with technology that enhances programs like Take Your Seat.

Indiana Repertory Theatre – marking True Tickets' first partner in Indiana, the regional theatre now gains control over sharing and a clear view of their shadow audienceTM.

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – modernizing access and building trust with patrons across South Florida's premier performing arts venue.

Celebrity Series of Boston – transforming ticketing for 100+ performances each season, with a focus on equity, ethical delivery, and loyalty-building. Writers Theatre – True Tickets' first Chicago-area partner, pairing a national leader in intimate theatrical storytelling with mobile-first ticketing innovation.

Each of these venues joins the True Tickets network at a pivotal time-with 19.8 million digital tickets delivered, 2.4 million shares tracked, and over 700,000 previously invisible shadow audience members now identified through secure sharing. Every delivery, share acceptance, reclaim, and scan event is captured and synced back through a deep Tessitura integration that others can't match.

PatronSafeTM Ticket Resale, launched this June, further cements True Tickets' leadership position in the live-event digital ticketing space. The new feature gives venues unprecedented control over secondary ticket sales-enforcing fair pricing, logging every buyer into Tessitura, and surfacing new patrons for future engagement. With PatronSafe Ticket Resale, audience members can resell their tickets in just three taps. Listings publish instantly to 12+ marketplaces (StubHub, SeatGeek, GoTickets, etc.). Once a ticket sells, True Tickets removes it from other sites to prevent duplicate sales, securely delivering it to the new buyer's ticket wallet for an easy and seamless experience.

“As the need for transparency, control, and a seamless ticketing experience continues to rise, venues are turning to us to future-proof their ticket delivery,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO, True Tickets.“We've helped our partners uncover millions in new revenue through revealing shadow audiences alone. Every one of these partnerships represents a shared vision for secure, ethical, and intelligent audience engagement.”

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. To date, True Tickets has delivered 19.8 million digital tickets worth USD $1.3 billion and enabled 2.4 million secure shares across 90+ arts organizations worldwide. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .



