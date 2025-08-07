Coherent And Apple Expand Strategic Partnership With New Multiyear VCSEL Agreement In Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced that it has entered a new multiyear strategic supply agreement with Apple, expanding their long-standing partnership. Under the new agreement, Coherent will continue to produce vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) that enable key features such as Face ID on iPhone and iPad devices shipped around the world. This critical work is conducted at Coherent's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sherman, Texas.

“This agreement is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Apple and our shared commitment to drive the industry's technology roadmap with leading scale, breadth of capabilities, and depth of innovative solutions,” said Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent.“We're proud that our Sherman facility plays such an important role in producing the laser components that power some of Apple's most iconic innovations.”

“With our new American Manufacturing Program, we're proud to partner with companies like Coherent to create new jobs and bring even more manufacturing to America,” said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.“This is part of our $600 billion commitment to the U.S. over the next four years, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of American innovation.”

Coherent's Sherman site in Texas hosts state-of-the-art 6-inch wafer compound semiconductor epitaxy, fabrication, and device manufacturing platforms for next-generation optoelectronic applications.

