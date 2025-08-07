Coherent And Apple Expand Strategic Partnership With New Multiyear VCSEL Agreement In Texas
“This agreement is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Apple and our shared commitment to drive the industry's technology roadmap with leading scale, breadth of capabilities, and depth of innovative solutions,” said Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent.“We're proud that our Sherman facility plays such an important role in producing the laser components that power some of Apple's most iconic innovations.”
“With our new American Manufacturing Program, we're proud to partner with companies like Coherent to create new jobs and bring even more manufacturing to America,” said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer.“This is part of our $600 billion commitment to the U.S. over the next four years, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of American innovation.”
Coherent's Sherman site in Texas hosts state-of-the-art 6-inch wafer compound semiconductor epitaxy, fabrication, and device manufacturing platforms for next-generation optoelectronic applications.
About Coherent
Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.
Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com .
