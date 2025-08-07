Liftmycv Expands Automated AI Job Search To 10 Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews)



LiftmyCV's AI job search agent now supports Greenhouse, Wellfound and Glassdoor, as the company continues scaling its automation across more than 10 leading job boards and ATS platforms.

London, UK - 7th August, 2025 - LiftmyCV, a fast-growing startup building AI tools for job seekers, has announced a major expansion of its Automated AI Job Search system. With new integrations for Greenhouse, Glassdoor, and Wellfound, the platform now supports full end-to-end application automation across more than 10 leading job boards and ATS systems.

Founded in 2025, LiftmyCV is on a mission to reduce the stress and repetition of modern job hunting by automating the most time-consuming parts – from resume tailoring to application submissions.

“When we built LiftmyCV, our goal was simple: take the manual grunt work out of applying for jobs,” said Dan Zaitsev, founder and CEO.“Most people waste hours applying to roles they're not a fit for, or get filtered out by bots. Our platform flips that dynamic. It finds better matches, creates stronger applications, and applies on your behalf – while you do other things.”

Traction and growth

Since launching in February 2025, LiftmyCV has processed over 39,000 job applications for more than 3,380 users in tech, design, and digital roles. Most users report saving several hours per week, while others credit the tool with helping them land interviews within days.

With strong early adoption from remote workers, job seekers, and recent grads, the company is now scaling its infrastructure and preparing for international expansion.

What's new in this release

LiftmyCV's latest release focuses on deeper automation, more accurate job matching, and better integration with the user workflow. Here's what's new:

Expanded platform coverage: LiftmyCV now supports Greenhouse, Wellfound, and Glassdoor, in addition to LinkedIn Jobs, Workable, Lever, Breezy, Recruitee, Ashby, and Monster, bringing the total to over 10 job boards. This makes LiftmyCV one of the most comprehensive automated job application platforms available.

AI Agent Autorun: With the Chrome extension installed, LiftmyCV's AI agent automatically activates when a supported job listing is opened. It fills in the application, generates a tailored resume, and saves everything to the job tracker, helping users move faster with less effort.

Smarter role matching: The AI compares each job post to the user's resume and profile, calculates fit, and filters out irrelevant roles. This ensures the agent applies only to jobs that closely match the user's skills and experience.

Tailored resumes per job: For every application, LiftmyCV generates a new resume tailored to the job at hand. Each resume is optimized for ATS, includes role-specific keywords, and highlights relevant accomplishments, increasing the chance of passing automated screenings.

Non-stop job search: If one job board runs out of relevant openings, the system continues the search automatically on the next available platform. This ensures uninterrupted application flow and maximizes job exposure without manual switching.

Flexible application modes: Users can choose between Autopilot mode, where the AI manages the full process automatically, or Copilot mode, which allows users to review, edit, or skip applications before submission.

The platform also includes real-time tracking, smart apply limits, customizable filters, and a detailed application history.

About LiftmyCV

LiftmyCV is an AI-powered platform helping people apply for jobs faster and more effectively. The product combines resume generation, cover letter personalization, and full application automation across major job boards. Founded in 2025 by Dan Zaitsev, LiftmyCV was built in collaboration with recruiters, engineers, and career coaches to create a more modern, less stressful job search experience.

The company is self-funded and fully remote, with a global user base spanning the US, the UK, and Europe.

Try the Automated AI Job Search now: