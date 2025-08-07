VOW Closes Seed Round Led By KB Partners To Revolutionize Live Events And Premium Experiences With AI

The first AI-powered operating system to streamline event and guest management announces venture funding by industry-leading investors across media, entertainment, sports and consumer innovation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOW , the first AI-supported Operating System purpose-built for the $2 Trillion+ Live Experience Economy, has closed the first tranche of its Seed round to reimagine live event planning, operations, and experience. Powered by leading investors across SaaS, media, entertainment, sports, and consumer innovation, the round was led by KB Partners with participation from Capitalize VC, Jim Kaplan of Chasella Capital & Two Kap Ventures, Elizabeth Brooks as lead for Better Angels Ventures, and Alumni Ventures Sports Fund. Prior pre-seed investors include Techstars Sports, Everywhere Ventures / The Fund XX, Chloe Capital, and Blue Falcon.

Founded by veteran event producer Jennifer Brisman, VOW consolidates the fragmented landscape of planning tools, communications, seating, and guest coordination into one seamless and intelligent solution. VOW is already trusted by iconic brands, including NBC's Saturday Night Live, PFL-MMA, and GLAAD Media. In the future, event professionals will be supported by a digital event team in the cloud and, guests, a real-time concierge, all with a simple "Hey VOW." As VOW redefines what event management looks like, stakeholders experience unmatched personalization, efficiency, and revenue potential.

"Today, event pros use 10+ disconnected tools just to plan a single event," says VOW founder and CEO, Jennifer Brisman. "With VOW, we collapse the chaos-giving them one seamless command center, supported by an intelligent co-pilot that thinks and works like their best team."

End-to-End Guest Management: An all-in-one solution that integrates guest lists, RSVP tracking, and communications for a streamlined experience.

Real-Time Collaboration and Automated Workflows : 'Multiplayer' collaboration that boosts productivity and streamlines workflows across teams, stakeholders, and guests, optimizing task management.

24-hour High-Touch Guest Assistance and White-Glove Professional Support: Seamless guest assistance via chat and email for an elevated event experience.

Tailored Solutions with Rapid Feature Development: Customizable solutions to meet specific client needs, ensuring exceptional event management experiences. Guest-Facing Mobile App: Clients can deploy a white-labeled app in minutes, providing guests with an event assistant at their fingertips.

Keith Bank , Managing Partner at KB Partners , the lead investor of the funding round, believes VOW is a breakthrough in the space. "Throughout the past decade, we've seen dozens of solutions promise to fix live event operations-but VOW is the first platform we've encountered that truly unifies B2B and B2C experiences in a highly scalable way," says Bank. "With its future AI-driven orchestration layer for professionals combined with deep personalization across guests, attendees and fans, VOW is poised to become the infrastructure for live experiences across entertainment, corporate and sports."

By streamlining event and guest management in one unified operating system, VOW empowers event organizers to provide a personalized experience at scale while treating guests like gold.

"Jennifer and her team have created something rare-technology that doesn't just digitize an old process, but reimagines the event journey for organizers, sponsors, brand partners and attendees," states Tessa Flippin , Founder and Managing Partner at Capitalize VC . "As a women-led firm backing the future of commerce-enablement, we see VOW as foundational infrastructure for how brands, retailers, entertainers and creators collaborate at scale."

VOW is currently extending an opportunity to activate a complimentary pilot program for new clients with 500 to 5,000 guests, enabling them to experience how VOW elevates the live event experience.

Based in New York, NY, VOW is the first all-in-one AI-supported Operating System unifying event and guest management, ticketing and communications across premium live experiences. Founded by Jennifer Brisman, a 20-year event industry expert, VOW addresses the inefficiencies and fragmentation within the live event landscape. Brisman has produced hundreds of live events, touching nearly $60M in contracts, and has been recognized for her innovation in the field with features in CNN, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and more. Under her leadership, VOW has become a trusted technology partner for professionals in media, entertainment, corporate and sports sectors, having touched thousands of events, over 6,000 corporate groups and 60,000 guests across iconic brands and venues. Since its Spring 2023 launch, VOW has been engaged by major clients like The Tony Awards, PFL-MMA, NBC'S Saturday Night Live, GLAAD Media, NYU, and many others. To learn more, visit .

