UPMC-Gohealth Urgent Care Launches, Expanding Access To On-Demand Care

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care , one of the fastest growing, customer-centric health care companies, and UPMC , a world-renowned healthcare provider and insurer, announce the unveiling of 81 UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care centers across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. This new joint venture expands access to life-changing medicine and on-demand care. UPMC-GoHealth locations provide the same premiere health care that people know and trust from UPMC, with key advances in technology and operations.

"Today's healthcare consumers expect frictionless, high-quality health care that fits their lives – care that is convenient, personal and connected," said Todd Latz, chief executive officer of GoHealth. "By combining our on-demand care, operational expertise and experience, both in-center and virtually, with the long tradition of UPMC clinical excellence and deep understanding of the local health care landscape, we will make easy access to high-quality care a reality for many more people."

The new UPMC-GoHealth partnership creates a digital and physical front door to connect patients to care within the robust network of trusted UPMC physicians and specialists. It also brings more ambulatory services, such as primary care, women's health, orthopedics and radiology, closer to communities that need them.

UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care centers provide care for non-life-threatening acute conditions, including flu, fever, earaches, insect bites, sprains, simple fractures, cuts requiring stitches. The centers are in-network with most major insurance, including UPMC Health Plan , Highmark, Geisinger, Medicare and Medicaid, and provide self-pay options, easing the ability for people to continue receiving care across the network.

"The UPMC mission is to serve our communities with outstanding patient care, which is why we are pleased to partner with GoHealth," said Donald M. Yealy, M.D. , chief medical officer and chair of emergency medicine at UPMC. "UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care will allow us to serve you even better with convenient, flexible access to high-quality health care when and where you need it, all while maintaining a seamless connection to UPMC."

Together with its partners, GoHealth transforms on-demand care in the communities it serves through an innovative model, using data-driven operations and cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled experiences. With credentialed UPMC clinicians, integrated electronic medical records to connect patients to higher-level care and proprietary mobile-first check-in and registration tools, UPMC-GoHealth ensures the right services are available in the right places so people can get the care they need quickly and easily.

In Pennsylvania, the UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care network incorporates former MedExpress, UPMC Urgent Care and UPMC Express Care locations. In West Virginia, all former MedExpress locations are now UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care centers.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth partners with innovative and award-winning health systems to simplify and improve the way patients across the U.S. access high-quality healthcare for non-life-threatening conditions. Its on-demand care platform serves as the physical- and digital front door to its 13 prominent health system partners and the communities they serve across 16 states, providing seamless access to care for nearly 50% of Americans. GoHealth's unique partnership model, consumer-centric approach and technology focus enable effortless, personalized and connected on-demand care at approximately 400 co-branded neighborhood centers across the nation. Whenever follow-up treatment is needed, GoHealth's connected care model provides customers with seamless same- and next-day access to robust networks of expert primary, specialty and emergency care providers. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $212 billion of assets under management.

About UPMC

UPMC is a world-renowned, nonprofit health care provider and insurer committed to delivering exceptional, people-centered care and community services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh and affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC is shaping the future of health through clinical and technological innovation, research, and education. Dedicated to advancing the well-being of our diverse communities, we provide nearly $2 billion annually in community benefits, more than any other health system in Pennsylvania. Our 100,000 employees - including more than 5,000 physicians - care for patients across more than 40 hospitals and 800 outpatient sites in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland, as well as overseas. UPMC Insurance Services covers more than 4 million members, providing the highest-quality care at the most affordable price. To learn more, visit UPMC .

