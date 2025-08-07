Aprio Adds New Jersey-Based Defalco & Co, CPA, Strengthening Tri-State Market Reach

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio , the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announced its acquisition of DeFalco & Co, CPA, a firm with locations in Hoboken and Scotch Plains, New Jersey, expanding Aprio's presence in the greater New York Metro area.

This expansion aligns with Aprio's strategic focus on serving the area's dynamic middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals with expanded advisory, tax, accounting, and audit solutions. With existing teams in New York and New Jersey, the addition of DeFalco & Co, CPA brings Aprio's presence in the region to three offices and more than 150 professionals.

Founded in 1971 by Louis DeFalco, DeFalco & Co, CPA offers a full suite of services including tax planning and preparation, business accounting and advisory, estate and trust consulting, and litigation support. Their team-based model and focus on automation help deliver efficient, forward-thinking solutions tailored to financial goals.

"This combination significantly expands our ability to serve clients across the Northeast with a broader range of tax, audit, and advisory services," said Richard Kopelman , CEO of Aprio. "By bringing DeFalco & Co, CPA into Aprio, we are enhancing our capabilities and deepening our presence in the region. Together, we're building on our momentum and positioning Aprio to set the standard for service and growth in the Northeast over the next three years."

As of August 1, 2025, the firm officially joined Aprio, adding Managing Partner Philip A DeFalco, CPA, along with Nick Visaggio, CPA, and Walter Fitzsimmons, who joined as partners, as well as a team of 11 professionals.

"Aprio is a firm we have long admired for its impressive growth, forward-thinking mindset, and focus on delivering value to clients," said Phil DeFalco, now a partner at Aprio. "Joining forces allows us to bring even greater resources and capabilities to our clients, while continuing to provide the personalized service they expect. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the benefits our clients will experience as part of an agile, client-centric firm."

With this addition, Aprio continues to scale in major markets, building on the recent expansion in Boston with Sandler & Company, P.C., as well as in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Austin, Denver, and California. These expansions are part of Aprio's growth strategy to deepen its capabilities in key business hubs, enabling teams to stay closely connected to clients' changing needs, delivering tailored guidance, and solutions that support ongoing success.

Joe Tarasco, of Accountants Advisory, served as the advisor to Aprio on the transaction.

To learn more about Aprio and its growing suite of services, visit aprio .

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,300+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio

SOURCE Aprio

