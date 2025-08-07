Editorial Freelancers Association And Thurgood Marshall College Fund Announce Partnership To Advance Editorial Careers For HBCU Students

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Freelancers Association (EFA) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to administer the Ruth Mullen Memorial Scholarship Program, beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year. This collaboration reinforces the EFA's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the editorial profession by supporting Black and African American students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Ruth Mullen Memorial Scholarship is named in memory of Ruth Mullen, a longtime EFA member and volunteer, editorial colleague, and friend to many in our association who committed much of her life to advancing civil rights. At the time of her tragic death in September 2021, Ruth was serving as an EFA co-executive. The scholarship will provide up to $5,000 in financial support to eligible HBCU students or recent graduates who are pursuing a career or continued education in the editorial field. In addition, recipients will receive a complimentary one-year student membership in the EFA, giving them access to the organization's robust catalog of professional development courses and webinars, as well as a vibrant and supportive editorial community.

"It was as a student in the Mass Media Arts department of the illustrious Clark Atlanta University where I honed my own editorial expertise, and so I know firsthand the tremendous value of our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities in producing the next generation of leaders in the editorial space," said EFA Executive Director Autumn A. Arnett. "The EFA is excited to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to expand our outreach and impact with students at these institutions and to do our part to advance diversity, equity, and belonging in editing and publishing more broadly."

The Ruth Mullen Memorial Scholarship Program has awarded nine scholarships over the past three academic years. The first TMCF-administered scholarships will be announced in fall 2025.

