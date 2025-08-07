Cloudbolt Named A Leader And Fast Mover In Gigaom Radar Report For Cloud Management Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores company's continued leadership, innovation, and differentiated approach to solving critical Cloud automation and orchestration challenges

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the Cloud ROI company known for helping companies build, manage, and optimize cloud resources, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the newly released 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Management Platforms .

GigaOm's comprehensive analysis evaluated 15 vendors on key criteria including technical innovation, execution, maturity, and ability to deliver business value. CloudBolt's position in the Platform/Innovation quadrant reflects its evaluated strengths in cloud orchestration, automation, governance, optimization, and scalability.

“The solution serves as the central integration point for enterprise cloud strategy,” wrote Dana Hernandez, Cloud, Infrastructure & Management analyst at GigaOm.“CloudBolt's 'build once, deploy anywhere' application-hosting approach is designed to reduce barriers to cloud portability.”

Why It Matters

As enterprises grapple with the complexities and costs of today's multi/hybrid cloud environments, especially those with large datacenter footprints, CloudBolt delivers a modern, scalable platform that helps organizations automate provisioning, reduce cloud costs, secure access, implement guardrails, and maximize cloud ROI.

The report noted CloudBolt's strengths in:



Cross-platform management – Unified operations across diverse cloud environments through a single, consistent interface. It currently supports more than 20 different cloud endpoints, delivering comprehensive visibility and control regardless of underlying infrastructure.

Automation management – Sophisticated automation capabilities enable organizations to streamline complex operations across hybrid cloud environments. FinOps – Extends beyond initial provisioning to support the full resource lifecycle, helping organizations maintain control and visibility over their cloud estates.



Additionally, the report specifically compliments CloudBolt for its ease of use and cost transparency.

“We're honored to be recognized by GigaOm as a Leader and Fast Mover,” said Rod Squires, CEO of CloudBolt.“As the report indicated, our offering is not just a CMP – it's a convergence layer that unifies self-service, cost control, and automation to maximize cloud ROI. As part of our overall portfolio of solutions, our customers are able to reduce insight to action and gain advantage across all their cloud initiatives.”

Recent Milestones

This recognition continues a wave of product and company momentum for CloudBolt, including:



Launch of the CloudBolt FinOps platform (Q4 2024)

Acquisition of StormForge for Kubernetes right sizing (Q1 2025) Technology of the Year Award (2024) from InfoWorld (Q4 2024)



About CloudBolt

CloudBolt Software is the Cloud ROI CompanyTM, empowering enterprises to optimize cloud investments and maximize value across the full technology stack-spanning public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Following its recent acquisition of StormForge, CloudBolt now unites a powerful portfolio of industry-leading FinOps capabilities, cloud orchestration, and advanced Kubernetes optimization to continuously reduce waste, increase efficiency, and close the critical insight-to-action gap across all layers of their infrastructure. Recognized as InfoWorld's Cloud Cost Management Technology of the Year , CloudBolt enables technology, finance, and platform teams to align around actionable insights, driving performance and ROI at scale. Learn how CloudBolt can help your organization build, manage, and optimize any cloud resource by visiting or requesting a demo.

About GigaOm Radar Reports

The GigaOm Radar Report offers a forward-looking assessment of vendor solutions, plotting them based on technical capabilities and roadmap alignment. Vendors in the Leader and Fast Mover categories are recognized for both strong current offerings and the ability to address evolving market demands.

