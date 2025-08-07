Peloton Reportedly Laying Off 6% Of Its Staff In Another Round Of Job Cuts To Trim Expenses
Peloton Interactive (PTON) has reportedly announced another round of layoffs impacting 6% of its workforce.
According to a CNBC report, in fiscal year 2026, the company plans to reduce run-rate expenses, half of which will come from trimming the workforce.
Peloton CEO Peter Stern, in a shareholders' letter on Thursday, said its operating expenses remain too high, which hinders the ability to invest in the company's future.“Today, we are launching a cost restructuring plan intended to achieve at least $100 million of run-rate savings by the end of FY26 by reducing the size of our global team, paring back indirect spend, and relocating some of our work,” Stern added.
Shares of the fitness company soared 17% before the bell. Retail sentiment on Peloton remained unchanged in the 'bullish' territory, with chatter at 'high' levels, according to Stocktwits data.
Last year, Peloton named Stern as its new CEO to turn the company around. He had taken the job effective January 1. Stern was previously the president of Ford's integrated services and before that held leadership roles at Apple and Time Warner Cable.
Peloton announced in May last year that its CEO, Barry McCarthy, was stepping down. It had also outlined on the same day a plan to lay off 15% of its staff to bring its expenditure in line with its revenue.
Stern added on Thursday that the company will expand from one microstore to 10, grow its third-party physical retail presence, and scale its trustworthy secondary marketplace for Peloton equipment, "Peloton Repowered," from three cities to nationwide.
Peloton expects fiscal 2026 total revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue came in at $606.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $579.91 million. It posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, compared with an expected loss of $0.03.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment