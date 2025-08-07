Aemetis Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|AEMETIS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
| For the three months ended
June 30,
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|52,243
|$
|66,561
|$
|95,129
|$
|139,195
|Cost of goods sold
|55,598
|68,367
|103,564
|141,613
|Gross loss
|(3,355
|)
|(1,806
|)
|(8,435
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|7,319
|11,800
|17,794
|20,650
|Operating loss
|(10,674
|)
|(13,606
|)
|(26,229
|)
|(23,068
|)
|Other expense (income):
|Interest expense
|Interest rate expense
|11,235
|9,904
|22,253
|18,996
|Debt related fees and amortization expense
|1,095
|1,820
|3,770
|3,241
|Accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units
|2,032
|3,477
|4,311
|6,788
|Other (income) expense
|(1,112
|)
|(18
|)
|(1,327
|)
|49
|Loss before income taxes
|(23,924
|)
|(28,789
|)
|(55,236
|)
|(52,142
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(529
|)
|385
|(7,312
|)
|1,263
|Net loss
|$
|(23,395
|)
|$
|(29,174
|)
|$
|(47,924
|)
|$
|(53,405
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(1.24
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(1.24
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|57,676
|44,417
|55,144
|43,153
|Diluted
|57,676
|44,417
|55,144
|43,153
|AEMETIS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,645
|$
|898
|Accounts receivable
|2,699
|1,805
|Inventories
|12,371
|25,442
|Tax credit sale receivable
|-
|12,300
|Prepaid and other current assets
|3,371
|4,251
|Total current assets
|20,086
|44,696
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|204,641
|199,392
|Other assets
|15,289
|15,214
|Total assets
|$
|240,016
|$
|259,302
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|21,894
|$
|33,139
|Current portion of long term debt
|247,615
|63,745
|Short term borrowings
|22,995
|26,789
|Other current liabilities
|29,423
|20,295
|Total current liabilities
|321,927
|143,968
|Total long term liabilities
|207,344
|379,262
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock
|62
|51
|Additional paid-in capital
|327,905
|305,329
|Accumulated deficit
|(610,866
|)
|(562,942
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,356
|)
|(6,366
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(289,255
|)
|(263,928
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|240,016
|$
|259,302
|AEMETIS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS)
|(unaudited, in thousands)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|EBITDA Calculation
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(23,395
|)
|$
|(29,174
|)
|$
|(47,924
|)
|$
|(53,405
|)
|Adjustments
|Interest and amortization expense
|12,341
|11,736
|26,046
|22,261
|Depreciation expense
|2,350
|2,049
|4,708
|3,847
|Accretion of Series A preferred units
|2,032
|3,477
|4,311
|6,788
|Loss on asset disposal
|-
|3,644
|-
|3,644
|Share-based compensation
|1,433
|1,977
|3,741
|4,946
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(529
|)
|385
|(7,312
|)
|1,263
|Total adjustments
|17,627
|23,268
|31,494
|42,749
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,768
|)
|$
|(5,906
|)
|$
|(16,430
|)
|$
|(10,656
|)
|AEMETIS, INC.
|PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE
|(unaudited)
|Three Months ended June 30,
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|California Ethanol
|Ethanol
|Gallons sold (in millions)
|13.8
|14.8
|27.9
|28.9
|Average sales price/gallon
|$
|2.01
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.89
|Percent of nameplate capacity
|100
|%
|108
|%
|102
|%
|105
|%
|WDG
|Tons sold (in thousands)
|91.0
|105.0
|184.1
|199.0
|Average sales price/ton
|$
|86
|$
|89
|$
|86
|$
|93
|Delivered Cost of Corn
|Bushels ground (in millions)
|4.7
|5.2
|9.4
|10.1
|Average delivered cost / bushel
|$
|6.42
|$
|6.36
|$
|6.53
|$
|6.35
|California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas
|Renewable Natural Gas
|MMBtu sold (in thousands)
|106.4
|88.0
|177.3
|148.8
|Average price per MMBtu
|$
|2.75
|$
|2.19
|$
|3.11
|$
|2.94
|RINs
|RINs sold (in thousands)
|763.6
|341.0
|1,151.8
|1,107.3
|Average price per RIN
|$
|2.60
|$
|3.17
|$
|2.61
|$
|3.11
|LCFS
|LCFS credits sold (in thousands)
|14.0
|5.0
|30.0
|23.0
|Average price per LCFS credit
|$
|55.25
|$
|64.75
|$
|64.45
|$
|65.73
|India Biodiesel
|Biodiesel
|Metric tons sold (in thousands)
|9.4
|20.4
|9.4
|47.5
|Average Sales Price/Metric ton
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,162
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,150
|Percent of Nameplate Capacity
|25.2
|%
|54.4
|%
|12.6
|%
|63.4
|%
|Refined Glycerin
|Metric tons sold (in thousands)
|0.1
|1.5
|0.1
|3.9
|Average Sales Price/Metric ton
|$
|879
|$
|635
|$
|879
|$
|584
