Ezwhelp Receives“Whelping Product Of The Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that EZWhelp , a premier family-owned USA company manufacturing and retailing innovative breeding and whelping solutions, as well as whelping supplies, training pads, and breeding accessories, has been awarded“Whelping Product of the Year.”. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

EZWhelp offers a variety of innovative breeding and whelping solutions. Notably, the company's tool-free assembly system is featured across their line of EZwhelp boxes, which use a slide-in panel and post system, allowing breeders to quickly set up or take down the box without any tools. An adjustable-height pig rail system also provides a safety buffer between the dam and her puppies to help prevent accidental smothering. Each corner features height-adjustable legs, giving breeders the ability to fine-tune the setup based on breed size and stage of development.

EZWhelp's wavy wall panel is a lightweight, wave-textured design that significantly improves strength and durability, keeping boxes sturdy and reusable for years, while still being easy to handle, transport, and clean. Clear acrylic window panels in select models also give moms safe observation of the litter without disrupting the animals, and reducing stress.

Each box includes a moisture-resistant canvas liner that protects the floor beneath and prevents shifting, as well as a reusable, high-absorbency whelping pad that helps contain messes and maintain a dry surface for pups. Layering pads also helps with quick, no-interruption changes, keeping the environment clean without having to remove the dam or dismantle the setup. In addition, all plastics are non-leaching and bacteria-resistant.

“Our mission is simple - to make the whelping experience safer, cleaner, and easier for both animals and the people who care for them. We actively listen to breeder feedback and continuously refine our products based on their evolving needs during a time when keeping newborn puppies healthy is critical,” said Travis Fitz, founder of EZWhelp.“Thank you to Pet Innovation for the 'Whelping Product of the Year' award. We'll continue to design products that solve real-world challenges with thoughtful features that prioritize hygiene, functionality, and ease of use.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“EZwhelp is making a meaningful impact in the pet care industry by innovating practical, safety-focused solutions for breeders and whelping professionals. Breeders and the animals they care for face emotional and logistical strain during the whelping process. A clean, cozy, and easy-to-navigate environment can make all the difference,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“EZwhelp is helping shape a more responsible, efficient, and compassionate future in pet care, innovating where it matters most: in the earliest, most critical stages of life. Whether preparing for a first litter or managing a breeding program, EZWhelp delivers safety, reliability, and simplicity.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Today, tens of thousands of breeders across the U.S. and abroad rely on EZwhelp for their whelping setups. In addition to product innovation, EZwhelp supports the breeder community with clear educational resources, size guides, and customer-driven design improvements.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

About EZwhelp

EZwhelp specializes in high-quality whelping boxes, puppy pads, and essential breeding supplies for breeders and veterinarians. The company, which has been family-run in the USA since 2003, is renowned for its durable, easy-to-clean products designed to enhance the whelping and puppy care experience. EZwhelp is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, providing a trusted source for vital pet care supplies. Our product range includes reusable pads, complete bundles for first-time breeders, and essential spare parts.

