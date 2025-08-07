Greystone Housing Impact Investors Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
| For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
| For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Investment income
|$
|20,824,819
|$
|19,827,388
|$
|42,702,986
|$
|39,099,733
|Other interest income
|2,558,264
|2,070,487
|4,846,429
|5,074,325
|Contingent interest income
|208,059
|-
|208,059
|-
|Other income
|-
|71,296
|958,825
|165,767
|Total revenues
|23,591,142
|21,969,171
|48,716,299
|44,339,825
|Impairment charge on real estate assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|9,052,734
|19,692
|8,880,734
|(786,308
|)
|Depreciation
|2,646
|5,966
|6,188
|11,933
|Interest expense
|14,225,688
|14,898,265
|28,360,504
|28,702,200
|Net result from derivative transactions
|1,379,216
|(1,884,934
|)
|4,415,353
|(8,152,598
|)
|General and administrative
|4,674,865
|4,821,427
|9,245,126
|9,751,815
|Total expenses
|29,335,149
|17,860,416
|50,907,905
|29,527,042
|Other income:
|Gain on sale of real estate assets
|-
|63,739
|-
|63,739
|Gain on sale of mortgage revenue bond
|-
|1,012,581
|-
|1,012,581
|Gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated entities
|195,516
|6,986
|200,736
|56,986
|Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities
|(1,525,993
|)
|(14,711
|)
|(1,759,327
|)
|(121,556
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(7,074,484
|)
|5,177,350
|(3,750,197
|)
|15,824,533
|Income tax benefit
|(2,762
|)
|(786
|)
|(5,495
|)
|(1,984
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(7,071,722
|)
|5,178,136
|(3,744,702
|)
|15,826,517
|Redeemable Preferred Unit distributions and accretion
|(1,029,649
|)
|(741,477
|)
|(1,790,328
|)
|(1,508,718
|)
|Net income (loss) available to Partners
|$
|(8,101,371
|)
|$
|4,436,659
|$
|(5,535,030
|)
|$
|14,317,799
|Net income (loss) available to Partners allocated to:
|General Partner
|$
|7,803
|$
|44,297
|$
|33,414
|$
|142,608
|Limited Partners - BUCs
|(8,185,071
|)
|4,323,465
|(5,701,386
|)
|14,048,562
|Limited Partners - Restricted units
|75,897
|68,897
|132,942
|126,629
|$
|(8,101,371
|)
|$
|4,436,659
|$
|(5,535,030
|)
|$
|14,317,799
|BUC holders' interest in net income (loss) per BUC, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|0.61
|*
|Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic
|23,171,226
|23,083,387
|23,171,226
|23,042,071
|*
|Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, diluted
|23,171,226
|23,083,387
|23,171,226
|23,042,071
|*
* The amounts indicated above have been adjusted to reflect the distribution completed on April 30, 2024 in the form of additional BUCs at a ratio of 0.00417 BUCs for each BUC outstanding as of March 28, 2024 on a retroactive basis.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Cash Available for Distribution
The Partnership believes that CAD provides relevant information about the Partnership's operations and is necessary, along with net income, for understanding its operating results. To calculate CAD, the Partnership begins with net income as computed in accordance with GAAP and adjusts for non-cash expenses or income consisting of depreciation expense, amortization expense related to deferred financing costs, amortization of premiums and discounts, fair value adjustments to derivative instruments, provisions for credit and loan losses, impairments on MRBs, GILs, real estate assets and property loans, deferred income tax expense (benefit), and restricted unit compensation expense. The Partnership also adjusts net income for the Partnership's share of (earnings) losses of investments in unconsolidated entities related to the Market Rate Joint Venture Investments segment as such amounts are primarily depreciation expenses and development costs that are expected to be recovered upon an exit event. The Partnership also deducts Tier 2 income (see Note 22 to the Partnership's condensed consolidated financial statements) distributable to the General Partner as defined in the Partnership Agreement and distributions and accretion for the Preferred Units. Net income is the GAAP measure most comparable to CAD. There is no generally accepted methodology for computing CAD, and the Partnership's computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other companies. Although the Partnership considers CAD to be a useful measure of the Partnership's operating performance, CAD is a non-GAAP measure that should not be considered as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measures of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following table shows the calculation of CAD (and a reconciliation of the Partnership's net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to CAD) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (all per BUC amounts are presented giving effect to the distributions in form of additional BUCs on a retroactive basis for all periods presented):
| For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
| For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,071,722
|)
|$
|5,178,136
|$
|(3,744,702
|)
|$
|15,826,517
|Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net
|2,142,777
|(210,583
|)
|6,025,973
|(4,814,798
|)
|Depreciation expense
|2,646
|5,966
|6,188
|11,933
|Provision for credit losses (1)
|9,052,734
|189,000
|8,880,734
|(617,000
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|387,362
|459,933
|768,696
|827,351
|Restricted unit compensation expense
|505,275
|558,561
|739,322
|890,882
|Deferred income taxes
|(989
|)
|(776
|)
|238
|2,222
|Redeemable Preferred Unit distributions and accretion
|(1,029,649
|)
|(741,477
|)
|(1,790,328
|)
|(1,508,718
|)
|Tier 2 income allocable to the General Partner (2)
|(92,852
|)
|-
|(92,852
|)
|-
|Recovery of prior credit loss (3)
|79,191
|(17,345
|)
|62,224
|(34,500
|)
| Bond premium, discount and acquisition fee amortization, net
of cash received
|237,628
|878,868
|262,848
|838,393
|(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities
|1,496,236
|14,711
|1,729,570
|121,556
|Total CAD
|$
|5,708,637
|$
|6,314,994
|$
|12,847,911
|$
|11,543,838
|Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic
|23,171,226
|23,083,387
|23,171,226
|23,042,071
|Net income (loss) per BUC, basic
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|0.61
|Total CAD per BUC, basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.50
|Cash Distributions declared, per BUC
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.738
|BUCs Distributions declared, per BUC (4)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.07
(1) The adjustments reflect the change in allowances for credit losses under the CECL standard which requires the Partnership to update estimates of expected credit losses for its investment portfolio at each reporting date. Credit losses are not reported within CAD until such loses are realized. The provision for credit loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 includes asset-specific provisions for credit losses for affordable multifamily investments totaling approximately $9.3 million. In connection with the final settlement of the bankruptcy estate of the Provision Center 2014-1 MRB in July 2024, the Partnership recovered approximately $169,000 of its previously recognized allowance credit loss which is not included as an adjustment to net income in the calculation of CAD for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
(2) As described in Note 22 to the Partnership's condensed consolidated financial statements, Net Interest Income representing contingent interest and Net Residual Proceeds representing contingent interest (Tier 2 income) will be distributed 75% to the limited partners and BUC holders, as a class, and 25% to the General Partner. This adjustment represents 25% of Tier 2 income due to the General Partner. Tier 2 income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 related to the gain on sale of Vantage at Helotes and the premium received upon redemption of the Companion at Thornhill Apartments MRB. There was no Tier 2 income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
(3) The Partnership determined there was a recovery of previously recognized impairment recorded for the Live 929 Apartments Series 2022A MRB prior to the adoption of the CECL standard effective January 1, 2023. The Partnership is accreting the recovery of prior credit loss for this MRB into investment income over the term of the MRB consistent with applicable guidance. The accretion of recovery of value, net of adjustments, is presented as a reduction to current CAD as the original provision for credit loss was an addback for CAD calculation purposes in the period recognized.
(4) The Partnership declared the distribution completed on April 30, 2024 in the form of additional BUCs equal to $0.07 per BUC for outstanding BUCs as of the record date of March 28, 2024.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Fran Del Valle
Greystone
917-922-5653
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Andy Grier
Investor Relations
402-952-1235
Legal Disclaimer:
