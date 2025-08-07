Greystone Housing Impact Investors Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Financial Highlights

The Partnership reported the following results as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2025:



Net loss of $7.1 million or $0.35 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”), basic and diluted

Cash Available for Distribution (“CAD”) of $5.7 million or $0.25 per BUC

Total assets of $1.48 billion Total Mortgage Revenue Bond (“MRB”) and Governmental Issuer Loan (“GIL”) investments of $1.13 billion

The difference between reported net income and CAD is primarily due to the treatment of provisions for credit losses and unrealized losses on the Partnership's interest rate derivative positions. A reconciliation of net income to CAD is included below under“Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Cash Available for Distribution.”

In June 2025, the Partnership announced that the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC declared a regular quarterly distribution to the Partnership's BUC holders of $0.30 per BUC. The distribution was paid on July 31, 2025, to BUC holders of record as of the close of trading on June 30, 2025.

Management Remarks

“We continue to focus our investing activity on lending associated with low income housing tax credit projects,” said Kenneth C. Rogozinski, the Partnership's Chief Executive Officer.“In the second quarter, we extended the maturity date for both of our corporate credit lines and increased our total borrowing capacity by $30 million. In July, we received an additional capital commitment of approximately $60 million for the BlackRock construction lending joint venture from a second institutional investor. Both of these developments make us well positioned to deploy capital into new affordable housing investment opportunities.”

Recent Investment and Financing Activity

The Partnership reported the following updates for the second quarter of 2025:



Advances and acquisitions of MRB, taxable MRB, GIL, taxable GIL and property loan investments totaled approximately $47.6 million.

Redemptions and sales of MRB, taxable MRB, GIL, taxable GIL and property loan investments totaled approximately $70.6 million.

Advances to market-rate joint venture equity investments totaled approximately $3.1 million.

Gross proceeds from the sale of Vantage at Helotes totaled approximately $17.1 million, inclusive of return of capital and accrued preferred return. Amended both secured lines of credit to extend maturities and increased overall borrowing capacity by $30.0 million.



Investment Portfolio Updates

The Partnership announced the following updates regarding its investment portfolio:



All MRB and GIL investments are current on contractual principal and interest payments and the Partnership has received no requests for forbearance of contractual principal and interest payments from borrowers as of June 30, 2025.

The Partnership continues to execute its hedging strategy, primarily through interest rate swaps, to reduce the impact of changing market interest rates. Six current market-rate joint venture equity investment properties have completed construction, with two properties having previously achieved 90% occupancy. Three of the Partnership's joint venture equity investments are currently under construction or in development, with none having experienced material supply chain disruptions for either construction materials or labor to date.



About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, seniors and student housing properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022 (the“Partnership Agreement”), taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at .

