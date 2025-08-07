Bitget Protection Fund Reaches Record High Of $779.7M In July 2025, Reinforcing Commitment To User Asset Safety

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today released its July 2025 Protection Fund Report , revealing a new peak in valuation and underlining its steadfast commitment to safeguarding user assets. As of July 22 , the Protection Fund hit an all-time high of $779.7 million , reflecting strong capital backing during a period of elevated market activity. The fund's daily valuation ranged from a low of $686.5 million on July 1 to the peak mid-month, while the monthly average settled at approximately $746 million .





Over July, the Protection Fund's valuation closely mirrored Bitcoin price fluctuations, with BTC trading between approximately $105,600–$119,956 . Throughout the entire month, Bitget maintained a consistent BTC holding of 6,500 coins , showing stable reserve coverage regardless of market volatility. By the end of the month on July 31 , the fund stood at $752 million , reflecting sustained strength even as BTC prices eased slightly.

Bitget established the Protection Fund in 2022 with an initial commitment of $300 million , aiming to provide a robust financial backbone for user assets. Since its inception, the fund has regularly exceeded that baseline-even during turbulent market conditions. July's record valuation is a testament to Bitget's proactive asset management and dedication to financial resilience.

Security remains at the core of Bitget's strategy. In addition to the Protection Fund, the company publishes a monthly Proof of Reserves report to confirm a minimum 1:1 reserve ratio for users' assets. These combined measures reflect a multi-layered approach to trust and transparency-ensuring that users can confidently trade and store assets on the platform.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, emphasized:“The Protection Fund hitting nearly $780 million shows our unwavering focus on user asset protection and long-term stability. Even in a market defined by fast-moving trends, our fund offers peace of mind and reinforces Bitget's position as an industry-standard for secure trading environments.”

Bitget encourages users and community members to review the latest full Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves data , available on its official website, for independent verification of its financial integrity.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM , one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at