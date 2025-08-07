Nualtis Announces Strategic Partnership With Orthonu For Innovative Orthodontic Care Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nualtis (formerly IntelGenx Corp.), a leader in oral film drug delivery technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with OrthoNu LLC to develop and manufacture an innovative portfolio of oral thin-film orthodontic and dentistry products for the over-the-counter (OTC) market. This collaboration further strengthens Nualtis' position in the rapidly growing OTC oral care segment.

Under the agreement, Nualtis will leverage its proprietary technology platform in combination with OrthoNu's patented technology to develop and scale-up OrthoNu's groundbreaking oral care product line, including both dietary supplement and U.S. Food and Drug Administration OTC monograph-compliant formulations. The partnership encompasses the development of multiple product variants with distinct timed-release profiles, providing unprecedented flexibility in oral care delivery.

"This partnership with OrthoNu represents a significant milestone for Nualtis as we expand our presence in the OTC marketplace," said Dr. Michael Raven, Chief Executive Officer at Nualtis. "Our technology provides the ideal platform for OrthoNu's innovative vision and patented technology, enabling us to create differentiated products that meet evolving patient needs in oral health care."

Dr. Sima Yakoby Epstein, DMD, founder of OrthoNu LLC, commented, "Partnering with Nualtis allows us to bring our innovative oral care concepts in combination with OrthoNu's patented technology to market with a proven film technology platform and manufacturing expertise. Their 15+ years of experience in film delivery technologies makes them the ideal partner to help us revolutionize how patients approach oral health."

About Nualtis

Nualtis is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing innovative drug delivery technologies with a focus on oral thin films. Building on more than a decade of formulation and manufacturing expertise, Nualtis supports pharmaceutical partners in extending product lifecycles and accelerating development timelines. Headquartered in Montreal, the company offers a fully integrated platform that includes research and development, analytical services, regulatory support, and scalable manufacturing from lab to market. With a patient centered approach and a focus on execution excellence, Nualtis delivers smart solutions that meet real world therapeutic needs. Nualtis is a wholly owned subsidiary of atai Life Sciences. For more information, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

About OrthoNu

OrthoNu is the first company to focus on driving innovation in orthodontic care by offering professional-grade, self-care products designed for patients undergoing treatment. Dr. Sima Yakoby Epstein, an Orthodontist turned Entrepreneur, is the Founder and CEO of OrthoNU, an innovative oral wellness company creating science-backed, specialty-focused oral care solutions that support clinical outcomes and patient experience. She is passionate about advancing health through innovation and is making significant contributions to the future of oral-systemic care. OrthoNu's mission is to transform the orthodontic experience. For more information about OrthoNu and its products, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such word as“will”,“may”,“potential”,“believe”,“expect”,“continue”,“anticipate” and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company. Nualtis assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the company's continuous disclosure documents.

