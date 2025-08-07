Zytertrucare Unveils Zyter Symphony: Orchestrated AI Platform To Reimagine Enterprise Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough agentic platform integrates seamlessly with existing digital cores to automate end-to-end business processes-starting with healthcare

Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare today announced the launch of Zyter SymphonyTM , a next-generation, orchestrated Agents-as-a-Service platform that enables enterprises to rewire legacy workflows with speed, precision, and flexibility. Powered by a modular, multi-agent AI system, Symphony is engineered to reduce“process debt” and unlock trapped business value across clinical and administrative domains.

Unlike monolithic AI stacks or isolated point solutions, Symphony operates as an agentic orchestration layer-designed to sit alongside and around existing enterprise systems. It combines multi-agent coordination, omnichannel collaboration, and process transformation services into a single, closed-loop platform that connects design to execution, and execution to measurable outcomes.

The platform's initial deployment focuses on healthcare, integrating with existing systems such as Zyter's own TruCare solution, which already supports over 44 million covered lives across 45+ health plans.

What Sets Zyter Symphony Apart

Orchestrated Agents, Not Just AI: Zyter Symphony orchestrates a coordinated system of modular AI agents that automate full workflows-not just individual tasks. These agents free up clinical and administrative staff while accelerating speed to decision and action.

Verticalized Problem Solving: Unlike horizontal AI tools, Zyter Symphony is purpose-built to solve complex workflow challenges in regulated industries-beginning with healthcare and expanding to insurance, government, and more.

Last-Mile Customization: With over 40 prebuilt agents and a library of orchestration templates, Zyter Symphony is built to adapt. Clients can tailor agents to local workflows and use cases-bridging the last mile between technology and transformation.

Omnichannel Engagement: Zyter Symphony powers secure, real-time collaboration through chat, voice, video, SMS, and EHR-integrated tools-enabling seamless engagement between clinicians, care managers, members, and administrators.

Deployment Flexibility: Zyter Symphony offers agent portability, with orchestration and agent components deployable via embedded containers or APIs-enabling clients to operate within their preferred environments, without committing to a single infrastructure or vendor stack.

Not Just a Platform-A Partner in Outcomes: To ensure successful transformation, Zyter offers optional clinical BPO services, intelligent automation support, and shared-risk commercial models tied to outcomes such as reduced administrative cost or improved care quality.

RECODE Framework: Zyter Symphony incorporates Zyter's proprietary RECODETM methodology, enabling a closed-loop transformation cycle-from process redesign through to agent deployment and continuous learning. It connects strategy to execution and execution to outcomes.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare is a leader in healthcare workflow modernization and population health technology. Its platform supports over 44 million covered lives across more than 45 health plans, delivering NCQA pre-certified, HITRUST-certified, and SOC-2 compliant solutions for care management, utilization review, and clinical operations. Through advanced AI, orchestration, and transformation services, Zyter helps clients modernize at speed and scale.

