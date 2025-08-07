Fiverr Releases Its 2024 Impact Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From a first-of-its-kind equity initiative to nearly 60% reduction in emissions, the 2024 Impact Report details how Fiverr is working towards a more sustainable future

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) released its 2024 Impact Report , detailing the actions taken in 2024 to ensure a more sustainable future and introducing new goals that are aligned with Fiverr's key pillars and overall mission. Fiverr's efforts around sustainability are an extension of the company's core values and its culture of empowerment. Additionally, the company continues to align itself with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with actions and initiatives that can have the greatest impact, including: Quality Education, Gender Equality, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, and Climate Action.

“I'm proud of the work that Fiverr continues to do around sustainability and impact”, said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr.“As our world faces fast-paced changes - economically, environmentally, and technologically - we play an even more critical role than ever in driving our efforts to make a positive impact on our people, communities, and the planet.”

Highlights from the 2024 Impact Report include:

Creating Fair and Social Opportunities:



We launched the Freelancer Equity Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative providing independent workers with up to $10K over four years of equity in their work.

We invested $200K+ in entrepreneurs and social impact organizations through community donation programs and product credits.

We introduced Fiverr for Nonprofits, a dedicated hub for NGOs, and published“The State of Nonprofits and Freelance Report”. We donated $1.1M+ to organizations via Colors, Fiverr's philanthropic foundation, which is supported by both Fiverr's executive team's contribution as well as corporate donations.

Marketplace Integrity and Ethics:



We published the European Union Digital Services Act (DSA) 2024 Transparency Report on marketplace integrity and enforcement.

We strengthened compliance and policy enforcement with platform enhancements like mandatory account verification for all sellers. We hosted Cybersecurity Week and Legal Compliance Week to boost internal awareness.



Empowering Our People:



Fiverr was recognized by LinkedIn as one of the top companies to work for .

We ensure equity on our team, which consists of 51% of global employees identifying as female and 40% of our global management team identifying as female. We launched a new pilot program for director-level talent to support career growth.



Climate Change:



In 2024, 50% of electricity usage at our HQ was provided by renewable energy sources.

We reduced 2024 Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 58% as compared to 2023. We made efforts to reduce waste with a company-wide campaign to make proper waste disposal easy and accessible.



Please find the full report here for more details about these and other initiatives.

