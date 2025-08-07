Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Black Hat USA 2025 kicks off in Las Vegas

2025-08-07 08:00:36
(MENAFN) Cybersecurity professionals, government representatives, and tech innovators from more than 100 nations gathered at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday for Black Hat USA 2025, the world’s leading event for computer security.

As the digital transformation continues to reshape daily life, the event raised a crucial concern: just how secure are the systems people depend on?

A major moment of the conference came during the keynote address by Mikko Hypponen, chief research officer at the Finnish cybersecurity firm WithSecure. Hypponen emphasized that cyberattacks are becoming increasingly advanced, now reaching even the most basic everyday devices.

He cautioned that threats are evolving beyond traditional digital targets, pointing to the rising risks posed by drones and new kinds of cyber warfare. “Each year, the attacks become more complex, and defending even small networks is an ever-changing challenge,” he told attendees.

“Scams will get worse, ransomware is just getting started,” he added. “AI is the key.”

The event also placed a strong focus on zero-trust architecture, a security framework that assumes no device or user should automatically be trusted. Experts at the conference argued that in a landscape of escalating threats, combining AI with zero-trust models is essential for protecting critical infrastructure and digital ecosystems.

