AI Prop Launches Global Raffle Contest With Dubai Trip And Cash Prizes
Dubai, UAE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Prop , a technology-driven proprietary trading platform, announces the launch of the AI Prop Dubai Contest 2025 , a five-week international competition designed to reward trading performance, social engagement, and community referrals. Running from August 11 through September 14, 2025 , the contest aligns with the upcoming Forex Expo Dubai , offering both top performers and contributors a chance to join the event in person.
The contest aims to highlight AI Prop's commitment to growing a global community of retail traders by introducing performance-based incentives and transparent engagement opportunities. One selected participant will receive a fully paid trip to Dubai , including flights, 5-star accommodations, and access to the expo-valued at $15,000.
Additional contest awards include:
- 1 x First Prize: $1,000 cash
2 x Second Prizes: $250 cash each
10 x Third Prizes: 30% challenge account discount vouchers (up to $5,000 value)
Weekly $250 cash prize for top-ranked social media task contributor
Additional Dubai trip qualifications for those who meet volume-based contribution milestones
Participants may earn contest Entries by:
- Completing verified social media engagement tasks
Referring new participants or buyers
Purchasing challenge accounts in various tiers
Ranking among the top ROI traders during the contest period
The contest will culminate in a public livestream draw on September 17, 2025 , with winners announced within 48 hours. Travel for qualified winners is projected for October 5–8, 2025 , in line with the expo schedule.
Weekly AMA sessions will provide real-time updates and community interaction. To ensure fairness, AI Prop enforces strict anti-fraud policies and allows only one prize per participant, awarded based on the highest eligible tier. Prize tiers may expand as community engagement grows, including the unlocking of additional rewards upon reaching 1 million Entries.
Full rules, timelines, and registration details are available at
