Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan’s leader urges transition to hydrogen energy

2025-08-07 07:38:19
(MENAFN) Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has put forward a proposal to establish an international program aimed at advancing the transition to hydrogen energy between 2030 and 2040.

Speaking at the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) on Tuesday, Berdimuhamedov recommended initiating discussions in 2026 to develop the program within the United Nations framework.

He highlighted Turkmenistan’s ongoing commitment to expanding practical cooperation in renewable energy and expressed the country’s willingness to actively participate in the development of hydrogen energy. He emphasized the need for clear joint strategies and coordinated mechanisms to successfully realize this goal.

Berdimuhamedov also underlined that Turkmenistan conducts its activities in the global energy sector in full compliance with UN resolutions, advocating for strict adherence to international environmental standards and climate agreements.

