Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results
| ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands)
| (Unaudited)
| ASSETS
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$10,941
|$6,854
|Trade Accounts Receivable, Net
|32,322
|29,370
|Inventories, Net
|50,575
|51,363
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|5,165
|9,573
|Total Current Assets
|99,003
|97,160
|Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|40,614
|40,485
|Goodwill
|45,406
|45,006
|Other Intangible Assets, Net
|23,839
|24,557
|Deferred Income Taxes, Net
|7,688
|8,413
|Other Non-Current Assets
|4,411
|4,830
|Total Assets
|$220,961
|$220,451
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$15,029
|$14,160
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|3,438
|2,750
|Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits
|2,674
|2,911
|Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
|8,757
|9,470
|Total Current Liabilities
|29,898
|29,291
|Long-Term Debt, Net
|47,510
|51,502
|Deferred Income Taxes
|1,400
|1,443
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|3,508
|4,028
|Total Liabilities
|82,316
|86,264
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
|2,108
|2,107
|Capital in Excess of Par Value
|192,350
|191,828
|Accumulated Deficit
|(31,698)
|(34,442)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(2,820)
|(4,006)
|Treasury Stock
|(21,492)
|(21,492)
|Total Ultralife Equity
|138,448
|133,995
|Non-Controlling Interest
|197
|192
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|138,645
|134,187
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$220,961
|$220,451
| ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
| (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
| (Unaudited)
| Three-Month Period Ended
| Six-Month Period Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Battery & Energy Products
|$45,867
| $36,683
|$92,188
|$71,672
|Communications Systems
|2,694
|6,300
|7,119
|13,238
|Total Revenues
|48,561
|42,983
|99,307
|84,910
|Cost of Products Sold:
|Battery & Energy Products
|35,032
|26,730
|69,913
|52,733
|Communications Systems
|1,928
|4,690
|5,048
|9,144
|Total Cost of Products Sold
|36,960
|31,420
|74,961
|61,877
|Gross Profit
|11,601
|11,563
|24,346
|23,033
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and Development
|2,318
|1,997
|4,722
|3,753
|Selling, General and Administrative
|7,027
|5,649
|13,969
|11,300
|Total Operating Expenses
|9,345
|7,646
|18,691
|15,053
|Operating Income
|2,256
|3,917
|5,655
|7,980
|Other Expense
|1,143
|71
|2,096
|527
|Income Before Income Taxes
|1,113
|3,846
|3,559
| 7,453
|Income Tax Provision
|243
|853
|810
|1,556
|Net Income
|870
|2,993
|2,749
|5,897
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|(9)
|24
|5
|37
|Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
|$879
|$2,969
|$2,744
|$5,860
|Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic
|$.05
|$.18
|$.17
|$.36
|Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted
|$.05
|$.18
|$.17
|$.35
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
|16,635
|16,658
|16,634
|16,482
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|16,656
|16,825
|16,671
|16,661
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.
| ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Six-Month Period Ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
|$879
|$2,969
|$2,744
|$5,860
|Adjustments:
|Interest Expense, Net
|992
|418
|2,024
|938
|Income Tax Provision
|243
|853
|810
|1,556
|Depreciation Expense
|1,008
|789
|1,958
|1,529
|Amortization Expense
|410
|227
|815
|455
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense
|235
|159
|462
|320
|Severance Cost for Plant Closure
|-
|-
|150
|-
|Acquisition and Other Non-Recurring Costs
|326
|-
|518
|-
|Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment
|20
|-
|80
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$4,113
|$5,415
|$9,561
|$10,658
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.
| ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three-Month Period Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Amount
| Per
Basic
Share
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Amount
| Per
Basic
Share
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
|$879
|$.05
|$.05
|$2,969
|$.18
|$.18
|Deferred Tax Provision
|265
|.02
|.02
|744
|.04
|.04
|Adjusted Net Income
|$1,144
|$.07
|$.07
|$3,713
|$.22
|$.22
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|16,635
|16,656
|16,568
|16,825
|Six-Month Period Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Amount
| Per
Basic
Share
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Amount
| Per
Basic
Share
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
|$2,744
|$.17
|$.16
|$5,860
|$.36
|$.35
|Deferred Tax Provision
|609
|.03
|.04
|1,394
|.08
|.09
|Adjusted Net Income
|$3,353
|$.20
|$.20
|$7,254
|$.44
|$.44
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|16,634
|16,671
|16,482
|16,661
| Company Contact:
Ultralife Corporation
Philip A. Fain
(315) 210-6110
...
| Investor Relations Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Burfening/Alex Villalta
(212) 838-3777
...
Legal Disclaimer:
