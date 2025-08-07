Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results



Sales of $48.6 million increased 13.0% from $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2024; excluding Electrochem, sales of $39.3 million declined 8.7% due to a 57.2% decrease in Communications Systems sales

Gross profit of $11.6 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 26.9% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024

Operating income of $2.3 million, including one-time non-recurring costs and purchase accounting adjustments of $0.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2024

GAAP EPS of $0.05 compared to $0.18 for the second quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 Backlog with high confidence orders of $89 million compared to $95 million exiting the first quarter of 2025

“The second quarter was a challenging period for Ultralife. While the addition of Electrochem lifted revenue, Battery & Energy Products organic sales were essentially flat and Communications Systems sales declined due to delayed purchase orders. We also faced headwinds from tariffs, unfavorable product mix shifts across our business and order timing, which collectively impacted gross profit. Nevertheless, we continued to invest in new product development, with several offerings advancing into validation and production. We also applied the proceeds from our Employee Retention Credit collected during the quarter to prepay some of our acquisition debt, paying down a total of $2.7 million, $2.0 million more than our quarterly debt amortization requirement,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Notwithstanding the challenges experienced in the second quarter, we expect improved results in the second half of the year and into 2026. We expect our Communications Systems business to rebound from a tough first half, and we are also beginning to see early purchase orders from long-term new product programs for our battery business, a rebound in demand from our medical and oil & gas customers, sustained growth in global defense spending, and an expanding opportunity pipeline across both businesses,” added Manna.“Our priorities remain converting long-term new product development efforts into revenue, advancing vertical integration in the oil & gas segment, and maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency initiatives to deliver sustainable profitable growth and maximizing the value of our global brand.”



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $48.6 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 13.0%, as compared to revenue of $43.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 25.0% to $45.9 million compared to $36.7 million last year reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. (“Electrochem”). Excluding Electrochem, Battery & Energy Products sales were essentially flat year-over-year with government/defense sales increasing 61.1%, reflecting strong demand from a U.S.-based global prime, offset by a 20.4% decrease in commercial sales, primarily reflecting declines in medical and oil & gas sales. Communications Systems sales decreased by 57.2% to $2.7 million compared to $6.3 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments in the prior year of integrated systems to a major international defense contractor, magnified by delays in the timing of purchase orders during the current period. Our total backlog and high-confidence orders exiting the second quarter was $89 million compared to $95 million reported for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the timing of order placement.

Gross profit was $11.6 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 26.9% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 23.6%, compared to 27.1% last year, primarily due to product mix, higher tariff and freight costs and lower factory throughput at some of our locations. Communications Systems gross margin was 28.4% compared to 25.6% last year, primarily due to product mix somewhat muted by lower volume.

Operating expenses were $9.3 million, compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem, a 25.3% increase in new product development costs related to continued investment in our product offering, and one-time, non-recurring expenses. Operating expenses were 19.2% of revenue compared to 17.8% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $2.3 million compared to $3.9 million last year. Driven by the 57.2% decline in Communications Systems sales, the decline in Battery & Energy Products gross margin and non-recurring costs, operating margin decreased to 4.6% compared to 9.1% last year.

Other expense, reported below operating income was $1.1 million, comprised of interest expense from the financing of the Electrochem acquisition and foreign currency loss from the weakening of the U.S. dollar, compared to $.1 million for the same period last year. The 2024 amount included a $0.2 million payment from our insurance carrier pertaining to the cyberattack which occurred in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was $.9 million or $0.05 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $3.0 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS was $0.07 on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.22 for the 2024 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, or 8.5% of sales, compared to $5.4 million, or 12.6% of sales, for the year-earlier period. On a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million or 8.6% of sales.

See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

