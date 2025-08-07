Baker Hughes Completes Acquisition Of Continental Disc Corporation
The transaction brings a complementary portfolio of products to Baker Hughes' existing valves product line, expanding the company's addressable market in the flow control market with the addition of CDC's well-established critical pressure management solutions. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow per share and Industrial & Energy Technology's segment margins.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.
