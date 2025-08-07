Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baker Hughes Completes Acquisition Of Continental Disc Corporation


2025-08-07 07:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday it has completed its all-cash, $540 million acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation (CDC) from investment partnerships managed by Tinicum Incorporated.

The transaction brings a complementary portfolio of products to Baker Hughes' existing valves product line, expanding the company's addressable market in the flow control market with the addition of CDC's well-established critical pressure management solutions. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow per share and Industrial & Energy Technology's segment margins.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
...

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
...


MENAFN07082025004107003653ID1109897875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search