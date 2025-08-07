Nurenberg Paris Announces Partnership With A Place 4 Me To Combat Youth Homelessness

NP4CLE Charity: A Place 4 Me

Simply "like" Nurenberg Paris on Facebook or "follow" on Instagram between now and the end of August to generate a $5 donation to support A Place 4 Me.

- Jonathan Mester, managing partner at Nurenberg Paris

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nurenberg Paris, a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, invites the community to support A Place 4 Me , the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for August 2025. Between now and the end of August, individuals can generate a $5 donation to support A Place 4 Me by simply "liking" or "following" Nurenberg Paris on Facebook or Instagram.

A Place 4 Me is a Cuyahoga County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support services to homeless youth and young adults. The organization addresses the unique challenges faced by young people experiencing housing instability through direct assistance, mentorship programs, and financial empowerment initiatives. Their services include peer navigation support to access stability resources, matched savings programs with financial education for individuals aged 14-26, and emergency assistance for those aged 18-24 facing immediate housing crises.

"We're honored to support A Place 4 Me through our NP4CLE Charity of the Month program," said Jonathan Mester, managing partner at Nurenberg Paris. "Their comprehensive approach to addressing youth homelessness aligns perfectly with our commitment to serving the most vulnerable members of our Northeast Ohio community."

The need for A Place 4 Me's services is critical in a region where youth homelessness remains a persistent challenge, with young adults facing particularly high risks of housing instability. A Place 4 Me has demonstrated significant impact through their work, having supported 493 youth and young adults while facilitating over $36,000 in matched savings through their Opportunity Passport program, which currently serves 118 young adults developing financial stability skills.

The organization's Dignity Fund represents another crucial component of their mission, providing newly housed youth with essential household items, furniture access, and financial assistance for housing applications to help them maintain stable living situations long-term.

About NP4CLE

The NP4CLE Charity of the Month Program is part of Nurenberg Paris's ongoing community involvement initiative. Each month, the law firm features a local charity on its social media platforms and makes donations based on audience engagement. This approach allows community members to support important causes simply by engaging with Nurenberg Paris online.

How You Can Support A Place 4 Me:

.Visit and "Like": Facebook/NurenbergParis

.Follow: Instagram/nurenbergparis

For more information about Nurenberg Paris's community involvement and charitable initiatives, visit:

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg Paris is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state.

For more information, visit

Cassandra Baucher

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

+1 216-694-5250

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.