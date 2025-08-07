In August, Amid A Strong Rebound In The Cryptocurrency Market, Ineminer Launched A Mobile App That Enables Users To Passively Earn BTC, ETH, XRP, And Other Assets Through Cloud Mining Technology.

MENAFN - Pressat) Abstract: Against the backdrop of a strong cryptocurrency market rebound in August 2025, INEMiner launched a mobile app, allowing users to passively earn BTC, ETH, XRP, and other assets through cloud mining technology, breaking through the high barriers to entry of traditional mining and ushering in a revolution in digital asset acquisition.

In early August 2025, Bitcoin saw a weekly increase of over 18%, while Ethereum experienced a 22% reversal. Institutional capital inflows accelerated, but the high investment cost of traditional mining machines (over $5,000 per unit) hindered 70% of ordinary investors from participating.

To address this situation, the INE Miner cloud mining platform launched a new mobile app, allowing users to share the computing power of high-performance mining machines without expensive hardware or specialized knowledge, achieving daily real-time returns and intelligent profit optimization.

The platform's intelligent algorithm automatically matches efficient mining strategies, supports access to global hashrate for BTC, ETH, BNB, and USDC, and offers flexible financing options and a two-tier profit structure.

Successful cases demonstrate its effectiveness:

Engineer Edward Martin invested $900 in Dogecoin mining and earned more daily than his freelance income.

Brand executive Dan Jock invested $5,500 in Bitcoin mining and generated $2,475 in passive income per month emphasized its reliability and ease of use.

The platform's technical advantages include 99.9% mining uptime, institutional-grade security protocols, and renewable energy utilization, ensuring sustainability and asset protection.

New users can download the app for free and register to receive $100 in mining experience and $0.80 in daily returns.

Upcoming project profit data further reinforces its commitment to financial stability.

In summary: INE Miner cloud mining represents an innovative approach that enables global investors to profit from market volatility and democratizes access to cryptocurrency. Its platform expansion plans will further deepen its influence in the industry.

For more details, please visit the INE Miner app download page.

Contact: ...