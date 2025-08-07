Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Plans New Waste Processing Plant With German Partners

2025-08-07 06:10:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 7 . During a meeting held at the Consulate of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Frankfurt am Main, a delegation from the Tashkent region reached preliminary agreements on the construction of a modern waste processing plant in the region, utilizing advanced German and European technologies, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Zoir Mirzaev met with Andreas Carsten, President of the financial company AMK Global GmbH, and Ferdinand Kegler, President of a private winemaking company and founder of the Kegler brand.

The parties also agreed to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation in the fields of viticulture and winemaking.

Later that day, the delegation concluded its working visit to Germany and departed for Hungary, where a series of meetings and negotiations focused on attracting investments are scheduled for the second half of the week.

