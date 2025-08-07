403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
July 2025 Becomes Third-Hottest July
(MENAFN) This past July marked the third-hottest July globally, based on statistics unveiled by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday.
According to the figures, "July 2025 was the third-warmest July globally," with global temperatures registering 1.25°C (2.25°F) higher than levels observed before the industrial era.
The European climate service further elaborated that "the average temperature over European land for July 2025 was 21.12C (70.02F), 1.30C (2.34F) above the 1991-2020 average for July, making the month the fourth-warmest July in the record."
In addition, the findings revealed that the Arctic sea ice area was 10% under the norm, equaling the July levels of 2012 and 2021 — the joint second-lowest extent recorded in 47 years of satellite monitoring.
According to the figures, "July 2025 was the third-warmest July globally," with global temperatures registering 1.25°C (2.25°F) higher than levels observed before the industrial era.
The European climate service further elaborated that "the average temperature over European land for July 2025 was 21.12C (70.02F), 1.30C (2.34F) above the 1991-2020 average for July, making the month the fourth-warmest July in the record."
In addition, the findings revealed that the Arctic sea ice area was 10% under the norm, equaling the July levels of 2012 and 2021 — the joint second-lowest extent recorded in 47 years of satellite monitoring.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment