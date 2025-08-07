July 2025 Becomes Third-Hottest July

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-07 06:05:09
(MENAFN) This past July marked the third-hottest July globally, based on statistics unveiled by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday.

According to the figures, "July 2025 was the third-warmest July globally," with global temperatures registering 1.25°C (2.25°F) higher than levels observed before the industrial era.

The European climate service further elaborated that "the average temperature over European land for July 2025 was 21.12C (70.02F), 1.30C (2.34F) above the 1991-2020 average for July, making the month the fourth-warmest July in the record."

In addition, the findings revealed that the Arctic sea ice area was 10% under the norm, equaling the July levels of 2012 and 2021 — the joint second-lowest extent recorded in 47 years of satellite monitoring.

