Sono Group N.V. Announces Rebranding Of Subsidiary Sono Motors Gmbh To“Sonosolar” To Reflect Strategic Focus On Solar Mobility Integration

Munich, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF ) (hereafter referred to as“Sono Group” or“Sono”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, hereafter referred to as“SonoSolar” or“Subsidiary”) today announced that its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Sono Motors GmbH, has rebranded as SonoSolar, underscoring its evolution into a pure-play solar mobility integrator. Legally, the subsidiary remains Sono Motors GmbH, but it will operate and communicate under the brand name SonoSolar going forward.

With this brand change, the Subsidiary is sharpening its profile and sending a clear signal to the market: SonoSolar delivers high-quality, vehicle-integrated solar technology for commercial manufacturers and fleet operators. By bringing "Solar" to the forefront, the new name highlights what the company is today: a solar solution provider for the commercial vehicle industry. The rebrand reflects Sono Group's commitment to driving forward the integration and innovation of solar in mobility, rather than manufacturing vehicles, while honoring its pioneering roots.

Key Highlights:

- Clear strategic positioning: The name SonoSolar conveys the Subsidiary's mission to lead solar mobility integration at scale.

- Aligned business identity: The new brand supports Sono's focused, capital-efficient strategy as a solar technology enabler.

- Enhanced investor transparency: The rebranding improves clarity for stakeholders and partners as Sono scales its commercial operations.

George O'Leary, Managing Director and CEO of Sono Group N.V., commented:“Transitioning our subsidiary's name to SonoSolar marks an important evolution in our business strategy away from an auto manufacturer. This new identity sharpens our commercial vehicle focus, strengthens our customer-facing brand, and reinforces our long-term value proposition to shareholders. We are focused on delivering commercial vehicle solar solutions at scale, pushing the frontier of solar mobility while executing with discipline and clarity."

Denis Azhar, Managing Director of SonoSolar, added:“We don't just provide solar parts. We build systems, designed by experience and engineered for real-world impact.”

As SonoSolar sharpens its focus on solar mobility integration, Sono Group. is well-positioned to capture growing market demand through its capital-light model, expanding partnerships, and scalable technology portfolio, driving long-term value creation across the commercial vehicle sector.

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF ) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target",“will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and its subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH (together, the“companies”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company's ability to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, including meeting the initial listing requirements; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) and exchange agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company's operating results; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with OTCQB continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are accessible on the SEC's website at and on our website at Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.





CONTACT SONO GROUP N.V.

