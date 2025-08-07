PM Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yello Line On August 10: BY Vijayendra
Addressing a press conference at the BJP's state office, Vijayendra stated that the Prime Minister will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. From there, he will visit Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, where he will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then proceed from Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to Ragigudda via South End Circle. A programme is also scheduled at the Electronic City Metro Station, he stated.
"The people of Bengaluru are eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's visit. BJP workers are also ready to welcome him with great enthusiasm," Vijayendra stated.
He appealed to the people of Bengaluru to join hands in making the event a grand success.
He added that the Metro construction had gained significant momentum during the previous BJP governments led by Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. "There is now a festive atmosphere in Bengaluru," he underlined.
Vijayendra said thousands of BJP workers will gather to welcome Prime Minister Modi at Mekhri Circle, Chalukya Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, South End Circle, Ragigudda, Electronic City Metro Station, and all other stations along the Yellow Metro Line.
BJP Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, along with MLAs S.R. Vishwanath, C.K. Ramamurthy, and S. Muniraju, were present at the press conference.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment