Trump threatens to impose deadly tariffs on imported computer chips
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to impose a 100% tariff on imports of computer chips and semiconductors unless manufacturers commit to building their products within the United States.
"We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors. But if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge, even though you're building and you're not producing yet, in terms of the big numbers of jobs, and all of the things that you're building. If you're building, there will be no charge," Trump said.
The exact conditions for exemption from the proposed tariffs remain unclear, including how much of a product must be manufactured domestically or how far along construction must be on a U.S.-based plant. Still, Trump emphasized that his plan is aimed at reshoring chip production.
"I think the chip companies are all coming back home. They're all coming back," he stated.
Semiconductors are critical components in nearly all modern electronics, including cars, smartphones, and computers. Analysts warn that broad tariffs could drive up prices on essential consumer goods.
Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House, where Apple announced an additional $100 billion investment in the U.S., bringing its total domestic investment to $600 billion over the next four years. Trump confirmed that Apple would be exempt from the new tariffs.
