Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Set to Prolong Border Controls Beyond September

2025-08-07 05:42:03
(MENAFN) Germany will continue its internal border controls past September in an effort to curb illegal immigration, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt confirmed on Thursday, signaling a sustained hardline stance on migration.

“Border controls are proving effective, and we aim to maintain this effectiveness. Therefore, border controls will continue, along with rejections at the border,” Dobrindt told media.

The checks, initially set to expire in mid-September, target crossings within the Schengen Area — the EU’s zone of passport-free travel. While the European Union permits temporary border controls under exceptional conditions, Germany’s decision has drawn criticism from neighboring countries.

Dobrindt, a prominent conservative figure and close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, defended the move, emphasizing the absence of a cohesive EU-level migration policy.

“We’re not alone with our border protection measures and rejections at the border, many of our European partners are implementing similar measures to the same extent, and there's agreement that this instrument must exist for a while,” he stated. “We will continue to maintain these measures, keep border controls and rejections in place beyond September.”

The continuation aligns with campaign promises made by Merz’s conservative Christian Democrats, who pledged strict action on irregular migration during the February elections. After securing power through a coalition in May, the government expanded border controls with neighboring EU states — a controversial move that has heightened regional tensions.

In particular, the German-Polish border has become a flashpoint. Polish authorities have accused Berlin of redirecting migrants into Poland, prompting Warsaw to respond with its own temporary checks last month.

Over the weekend, the Polish government escalated the situation by extending its border controls with both Germany and Lithuania through October 4, citing national security and migration concerns.

