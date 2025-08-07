403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
United Airlines delays flights due to system malfunction
(MENAFN) A system-wide technological malfunction led United Airlines to temporarily halt all its flights across the United States on Wednesday evening, as stated by reports.
Although the technical issue was eventually resolved, it resulted in significant disruptions. More than 1,000 flights experienced delays, and over 40 were completely canceled, according to data from flight tracking platforms.
The airline explained that the disruption was caused by an issue with the software responsible for managing aircraft weight and balance calculations.
"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," the airline said in a statement.
"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," the statement further said.
The outage reportedly began shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time and took a few hours to fix. During that time, United Airlines arranged for hotel accommodations and meals for travelers impacted by the delays and cancellations.
According to statements from federal aviation officials, they were made aware that United Airlines had “experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations.”
A government transportation official confirmed the issue was limited to United’s internal systems and was not related to national air traffic control systems.
Although the technical issue was eventually resolved, it resulted in significant disruptions. More than 1,000 flights experienced delays, and over 40 were completely canceled, according to data from flight tracking platforms.
The airline explained that the disruption was caused by an issue with the software responsible for managing aircraft weight and balance calculations.
"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," the airline said in a statement.
"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," the statement further said.
The outage reportedly began shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time and took a few hours to fix. During that time, United Airlines arranged for hotel accommodations and meals for travelers impacted by the delays and cancellations.
According to statements from federal aviation officials, they were made aware that United Airlines had “experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations.”
A government transportation official confirmed the issue was limited to United’s internal systems and was not related to national air traffic control systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment