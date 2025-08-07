Best Productivity Tools For Entrepreneurs (2025): Quickbooks Awarded For AI Features That Save Up To 12 Hours Monthly By Better Business Advice

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized QuickBooks for its AI-powered features that improve operational efficiency and reduce manual workload for entrepreneurs. The recognition highlights QuickBooks as one of the best productivity tools for entrepreneurs in 2025, citing its measurable impact on time savings and improved cash flow management.

Best Productivity Tools for Entrepreneurs

QuickBooks - powered by a suite of AI agents embedded within the platform, each designed to automate specific financial tasks, deliver real-time insights, and streamline decision-making across core business operations.

Addressing a Critical Need for Small Business Efficiency

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are facing increasing pressure to manage finances, operations, and customer relationships with limited resources. According to industry data, the average business uses approximately ten different tools to run day-to-day operations, often resulting in inefficiencies caused by disconnected systems and fragmented data.

QuickBooks responds to this need with a centralized platform that streamlines workflows across accounting, invoicing, payments, and reporting. The integration of AI agents further enhances this system, reducing repetitive tasks and providing data-driven guidance to improve business performance.

AI Features Built for Productivity

QuickBooks' AI agents operate behind the scenes to automate everyday functions such as managing invoices, tracking payments, reconciling transactions, and surfacing financial trends. Key features include:



Payments Agent: Automates invoice tracking, sends personalized reminders, predicts late payments, and recommends payment methods that accelerate cash flow.

Accounting Agent: Automates bookkeeping, categorizes transactions, and assists with reconciliation for more accurate financial records.

Finance Agent: Provides advanced financial management tools including performance reporting, KPI analysis, scenario planning, and peer benchmarking for mid-sized businesses.

Payroll Agent (Coming Soon):Collects time and attendance data and runs payroll on command, reducing time spent on manual payroll processes.

Project Management Agent (Beta): Tracks project quotes, milestones, and budgets to help teams stay aligned and on schedule.

Customer Agent: Identifies and tracks leads, drafts personalized email responses, suggests meeting times based on engagement data, and manages the customer pipeline. Marketing Agent (Coming in 2025):Will automate campaign execution, content creation, and audience segmentation, using engagement data to improve marketing performance via Mailchimp.

These agents work in real time and integrate with human experts when needed, allowing business owners to maintain control while benefiting from intelligent automation.

Measurable Impact on Time and Workflow

One of the most cited benefits of QuickBooks Intuit Assist is its ability to reduce manual bookkeeping time. According to Intuit, 45 percent of users report saving up to 12 hours each month on bookkeeping tasks using the AI-powered bank feed alone. This frees up time for strategic planning, customer engagement, and other high-value activities.

A customizable dashboard, smart search tools, and business feed provide users with an organized summary of completed tasks and actionable next steps. The new KPI scorecard, also powered by AI, gives businesses a snapshot of key performance metrics, improving visibility and confidence in day-to-day decision-making.

Flexible Tools Across Business Stages

QuickBooks offers plans aligned with the size and maturity of a business. While early-stage entrepreneurs benefit from features like smart invoicing and AI-driven categorization, growing businesses can access more advanced automation through Essentials and Plus plans, including access to the Accounting Agent, Payments Agent, and Customer Agent.

The Advanced plan, intended for mid-sized and scaling businesses, unlocks additional AI tools such as Project Management, Finance, and expanded Accounting agents. It also includes support for up to 25 users, batch transactions, custom reports, and workflow customization.

Each plan is designed to scale with the business, allowing entrepreneurs to integrate more sophisticated tools as their operations become more complex.

Trends in AI for Business Productivity

QuickBooks' recognition by Better Business Advice comes amid growing interest in AI solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to automation to reduce overhead, manage complexity, and gain insight from financial data. AI agents are playing a growing role in delivering these outcomes.

By automating predictable tasks and delivering real-time business intelligence, AI tools like Intuit Assist help organizations operate more efficiently. They also provide business continuity and reduce reliance on manual processes that can introduce delays or errors.

QuickBooks' AI implementation reflects a broader shift in the productivity landscape: software that learns from behavior, adapts to unique workflows, and collaborates with human users, rather than replacing them. This model supports both efficiency and informed decision-making.

Better Business Advice's recognition of QuickBooks reflects its relevance in today's evolving business environment. With AI-powered automation, collaborative features, and modular plans, QuickBooks is well-positioned to support entrepreneurs seeking to increase productivity and reduce time spent on manual processes.

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all functionality, the platform adapts to a business's current stage, offering tools that streamline operations without overcomplicating them. The integration of Intuit Assist reflects the next phase in digital productivity - automation that works intelligently in the background and gives time back to business owners.

To read the full review and learn more about the selection process, visit Better Business Advice .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED