EU Retail Trade Rises in June

2025-08-07 05:20:06
(MENAFN) Retail trade volumes in both the European Union and the eurozone experienced a slight increase of 0.3% in June, falling just under the 0.4% anticipated by financial analysts.

Based on data published Wednesday by Eurostat, retail activity in June rose by 3.1% year-on-year across both the 27-country EU and the euro area, reflecting continued consumer engagement compared to the same period last year.

Examining monthly changes within the eurozone, non-food items saw a 0.6% rise, while sales of automotive fuel went up by 0.4%, and food, beverages, and tobacco climbed by 0.2%.

These same product categories within the broader EU recorded respective gains of 0.6%, 0.6%, and 0.2%.

At the national level, the most notable month-on-month increases in retail trade were recorded in Croatia (3.6%), Sweden (2.6%), and Malta (2.2%).

Conversely, declines were observed in France (0.9%), Poland and Slovenia (each 0.8%), and Denmark (0.7%).

In terms of yearly comparisons, the strongest expansions in total retail trade volumes occurred in the Greek Cypriot Administration (8.7%), Croatia (7.4%), and both Malta and Portugal (each 6.9%).

On the other hand, Finland experienced a decline of 1.1%, while Slovakia saw a smaller dip of 0.4%.

The eurozone, also known as the EA20, comprises the EU countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency.

