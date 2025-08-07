403
Putin gathers with Trump’s special envoy
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held discussions with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to video released by the Kremlin.
Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday as part of what Trump has described as a crucial diplomatic mission aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. The U.S. president has warned that nations purchasing Russian energy could face secondary sanctions if no progress is made toward peace.
Moscow, however, has rejected such demands, arguing that sovereign countries cannot be legally compelled to sever economic relations with Russia.
Since assuming office in January, Trump has reestablished top-level diplomatic communication with Moscow, departing from the more isolative stance of former President Joe Biden. His administration believes direct engagement between the U.S. and Russia is necessary and could be mutually advantageous.
Despite this, Trump has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of peace negotiations. The Kremlin insists it favors diplomacy but will not compromise on national security or tolerate NATO-aligned threats near its borders.
Meanwhile, Ukraine continues urging its Western allies for increased military assistance and broader sanctions against Russia. Some European countries have requested U.S. arms to maintain their support for Kiev.
