Ekincare Launches Elva.AI To Resolve 80% Of Employee Healthcare Queries Without Human Intervention
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, August 7, 2025: In a move that blends generative AI with healthcare delivery, ekincare has announced the launch of elva, an always-on, intelligent Gen-AI assistant designed to deliver instant, personalized support across pharmacy, checkups, reimbursements, and more.
With health queries often met by delays and fragmented support, elva solves this problem by cutting average response time to 3 seconds, reducing support touchpoints by 50%, and resolving 80% of customer queries without human intervention.
“In a world where instant, personalised support is the new standard, healthcare can no longer afford to be slow or fragmented,” said Srikanth Samudrala, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at ekincare.“With elva, we're combining GenAI with deep healthcare understanding to deliver the right answers at the right time.”
What elva delivers:
3-second average response time (vs 1+ minute earlier)
50% reduction in support touchpoints per query
35% faster resolution times
Integrated ticketing and live agent escalation
Handles 350+ queries per minute, 24×7
Powered by advanced LLMs, elva integrates seamlessly into ekincare's platform, resolving most healthcare service queries from bookings to reimbursements without human intervention while retaining context if escalated, ensuring seamless support handovers.
A future-ready roadmap
Currently focused on platform-related support, elva is just the beginning. The roadmap includes evolving it into a context-aware health assistant one that can read user health reports, track trends, and offer personalised, data-backed advice using ekincare's historical health records.
This makes elva more than just a chatbot, it becomes India's first GenAI health companion built for the individual.
Addressing a broader market shift
The launch comes at a time when Indian companies are actively adopting GenAI tools to improve how they support employees. In healthcare where speed and accuracy really matter, solutions like elva can help make support faster, more reliable, and easier to access.
About ekincare
ekincare is India's leading integrated digital health benefits platform, offering AI-driven, personalized preventive healthcare solutions for businesses and individuals. Founded in 2014 by Kiran Kalakuntla, ekincare is headquartered in Hyderabad. The platform simplifies corporate wellness by combining advanced data analytics with services like telemedicine, e-pharmacy, mental health support, and comprehensive health check-ups.
The platform serves over 1.41 million employees across 900+ organizations including Fortune 500 companies like S&P Global, Target, and Allstate, as well as startups like Airbnb, Nykaa, and Flipkart. With a network of 10,000+ healthcare providers across 150+ cities, ekincare empowers employers to deliver tailored health benefits and ensures accessible, high-quality healthcare across India.
