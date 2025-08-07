403
AEW Wood Expands European Export Of Premium, Sustainably Sourced Okoume Timber
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Libreville, Gabon, 7th August 2025 – AEW Wood, a global leader in sustainable timber and high-performance Okoume wood products, today announced a strategic expansion of its export operations to key European markets, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and the UK. Backed by internationally recognized certifications-FSC, CARB, CE, UKCA, and BS1088-the company is poised to meet growing demand for eco-conscious, durable Okoume plywood and hardwood timber while reinforcing its commitment to responsible forestry practices.
Sustainable Timber Solutions for a Changing Global Market
With increasing emphasis on environmentally responsible construction and marine applications, AEW Wood's expansion comes at a pivotal time. The company specializes in Okoume marine plywood, hardwood timber, and custom wood solutions, all sourced under Gabon's strict Forest Code, which mandates sustainable harvesting, biodiversity protection, and natural forest regeneration.
European industries-particularly boat builders, luxury furniture makers, and high-end construction firms-are turning to AEW Wood for its consistent quality, workability, and sustainable credentials. The company's Okoume plywood, known for its lightweight yet durable properties, is increasingly favored for marine applications, interior paneling, and architectural designs.
"Gabon's forests are among the most biodiverse in the world, and our mission is to ensure they thrive while meeting global demand for premium timber," says Zhang Baijie, Founder & CEO of AEW Wood. "This expansion isn't just about growth-it's about proving that responsible forestry and commercial success can go hand in hand. By supplying FSC-certified Okoume timber to Europe's most discerning industries, we're setting a new standard for sustainability in wood production."
Trusted by Industry Leaders for Quality and Reliability
AEW Wood's products have earned praise from European manufacturers, shipbuilders, and design firms for their exceptional consistency, ease of use, and compliance with international standards.
"The Okoume plywood we received from AEW Wood exceeded our expectations in both quality and sustainability," says Samanthan Crawl, Communication Coordinator at a prominent European marine engineering firm. "Its lightweight strength and flawless finish make it ideal for high-end boatbuilding, and knowing it's responsibly sourced aligns with our own environmental commitments."
Certified for Excellence, Trusted Worldwide
AEW Wood's adherence to rigorous international standards ensures its products meet the highest environmental and safety benchmarks:
FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) – Guarantees timber is sourced from responsibly managed forests.
CARB (California Air Resources Board) – Ensures low formaldehyde emissions for healthier indoor air quality.
CE & UKCA – Certifies compliance with European and UK safety and performance regulations.
BS1088 Marine Plywood Standard – Guarantees superior durability and water resistance for shipbuilding.
These certifications make AEW Wood's Okoume plywood and timber the preferred choice for architects, builders, and manufacturers who prioritize sustainability without compromising performance.
A Future Built on Sustainable Growth
As AEW Wood extends its reach across Europe, the company remains committed to innovation in sustainable forestry. Future initiatives include:
Reforestation partnerships to ensure long-term ecological balance.
Investment in precision milling technology for even higher-quality finishes.
Collaboration with European designers and builders to develop new applications for Okoume wood.
"We see Gabon becoming the world's leading hub for sustainable timber production," adds Zhang Baijie (CEO and Founder) of AEW Wood. "This expansion is just the beginning."
About AEW Wood
AEW Wood is a Gabon-based pioneer in sustainable timber production, specializing in Okoume plywood, marine-grade timber, and custom wood solutions. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern sustainability practices, the company supplies high-performance wood products to shipbuilders, architects, and luxury manufacturers worldwide. Committed to environmental stewardship, AEW Wood operates under the Gabonese Forest Code, ensuring forests remain vibrant for generations to come.
For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews with AEW Wood leadership, contact:
Email: ...
Phone: +241 74695464
Website:
