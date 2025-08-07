403
Slovenia rejects genocide, banning imports from Israel
(MENAFN) Slovenia has enacted a new restriction targeting products originating from Israeli settlements deemed illegal under international law. This decision was justified by what officials described as persistent breaches of humanitarian principles in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to reports, the initiative was driven by the country’s prime minister and is framed as part of Slovenia’s broader commitment to upholding international legal standards.
“These actions not only endanger the lives and dignity of the Palestinian population but also the foundations of the international order. As a responsible member of the international community, Slovenia cannot and must not be part of a chain that enables or turns a blind eye to such practices,” the government said.
The newly implemented measure not only stops imports from those settlements but also blocks any efforts to sidestep the restriction. It is the latest in a string of political moves by Slovenia in response to Israeli policies.
In the past week alone, Slovenia announced a suspension of arms sales to Israel. Additionally, the government took the step of declaring two high-ranking Israeli ministers unwelcome in the country.
