RPI Consultants Launches Dokimi, A Smarter Way To Test, Train, And Onboard In The Cloud

Dokimi is a fully embedded testing application that enables users to test directly within the ERP system they're learning and using, with no external tools, extra logins, or separate hosting required. The tool includes a library of over 1,600 delivered test scripts spanning Finance, Supply Chain, HCM, and Technology, all of which are tailored during each project to match the organization's business processes, workflows, and naming conventions.

With Dokimi's intuitive dashboard, users gain visibility into testing progress, pass/fail rates, and completion by functional area. Built-in issue tracking also makes it easy to identify and resolve problems by automatically logging failures and routing them to the appropriate resources.

In addition to various testing cycles, Dokimi serves as a powerful onboarding and training tool. Organizations can assign role-specific test scripts to new hires, guiding them through realistic business process scenarios with embedded sample data. Scripts are grouped by role or business process and include step-by-step instructions, making them ideal for reinforcing system familiarity and process accuracy over time.

The platform is highly flexible, allowing organizations to create new scripts, modify existing ones, group them into business processes, assign them to users, and manage everything natively within their ERP. Dokimi supports a collaborative approach to testing and learning that scales with an organization's needs.

"Dokimi has revolutionized the way we approach ERP testing. Transitioning to a paperless, all-in-one platform has significantly increased efficiency in completing, distributing, and updating test scenarios," said Beth Chornak, ERP Manager at Cumberland County of Pennsylvania. "Collaboration during testing has also improved by keeping everything recorded in one virtual space."

Dokimi is included as part of RPI's ERP implementation services and is available for subscription post go-live. The tool provides teams with a scalable, maintainable way to manage testing, and a clear path to continued training and process improvement.

