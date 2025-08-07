403
India, Russia Forge Stronger Economic Collaboration
(MENAFN) India and Russia are actively exploring ways to deepen their economic collaboration, with a particular emphasis on rare earth minerals, aircraft parts production, and railway development, officials confirmed in a statement released Wednesday.
The talks took place during the 11th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation held in New Delhi. These discussions coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of 50% tariffs on Indian imports, imposed in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.
Key topics covered included joint ventures in science and technology, highlighting wind tunnel technology, aircraft engine development, and advancements in carbon fiber materials. The two sides also reviewed potential projects in coal gasification and industrial infrastructure growth.
The session concluded with the signing of a protocol reaffirming the robust strategic partnership between the two nations.
Simultaneously, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is visiting Moscow to further reinforce defense and security ties. Indian media reports suggest that Doval’s agenda includes negotiations on acquiring additional S-400 missile systems, supplementing the three units India currently operates, which were deployed during a brief military clash with Pakistan in May.
Doval’s last Moscow visit was in September 2024, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders underscored the expanding cooperation between the countries. Putin stated, “Our special privileged strategic partnership is gaining momentum and growing stronger, which we are delighted about. We are also pleased to see India’s success in strengthening its statehood and advancing its economy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”
Following Doval’s trip, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to travel to Moscow later this month to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, according to sources cited by media.
